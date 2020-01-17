advertisement

I remember being involved in an accident during my year of service. Fortunately for me I was released. I wondered what I would have done if I had lost my life or a limb in the process. Who would I hold responsible for that horrible event? Many people are usually not so happy.

Life plays jokes; it touches you and runs – hoping that the fear and the feeling of loss will be a punch. When you are on the receiving end of this joke, it is usually not funny. But then, at the end of the day, you will either laugh at yourself after the joke or become very angry with the initiator of such a joke. Although you have the right to be angry, you will spoil the fun in the whole scenario if you get angry. This is the essence of Zahra Akomolafe’s short memoir, “The Journey”

In her book The Journey, Zahra Akomolafe tells her story of survival, courage, disappointment, frustration and admiration for life. As the title suggests, Zahra presented a concise, funny but emotional memorial of her journey from a young dreamy young woman to someone struggling with the opportunities that life presents us.

advertisement

In her short memoirs, Zahra examines the intricacies of being a young Nigerian woman. From her courageous confrontation with a military man who promised to brutalize her as a teenager because she decided to fight for her right, rise from her many failures and graduate from the University of Ilorin, her story is indeed a metaphorical journey – a journey that would not end soon.

Our shocking life experience (s) can change our perception of life. In so many ways, the story of Zahra gave her a new definition of herself. From the intensity and playfulness with which she represented her story, we understand that life experiences made the young lady more mature. In the book she shows the many ways in which life has humiliated her.

For Zahra, life is not a teacher, it is a client. Despite the fact that the pleasure of serving her country in good health is being robbed and kept for months in a hospital bed, the sociology graduate tells her story with such unusual pleasure – in a way that even a dying man can still find pleasure in live. It indeed confirms the claim that happiness is free.

Many stories are not told – not because those whose stories the world is waiting to hear are not willing to tell, but because they are tired of the perceived reception that will receive their story. At this point I will cheer on Zahra Akomolafe’s courage in telling her inspiring story.

The story of Zahra is full of trial and error and is too huge to be wrapped in a book. But she has made every effort to ensure that we get a taste of the emotional cocktail she has prepared for us in her 32-page book. I don’t believe her book did justice to her thought-provoking story. I believe that her story could be more voluminous, thought-provoking, status quo-challenging, and inspiring for life. Her book is just a taste of the main course of the ordeal of her life.

However, I believe that our stories can be a possible version of Zahra’s story. It is important that the stories of accident victims in our country are told. The pain, disappointment, pain and hopelessness that this series of people endure during these difficult times, and their journey to wholeness deserves the spotlight. The story of Zahra is worth telling. Her story deserves attention and it will get a better chance of being reinforced when you get a copy.

When you read the book, I don’t want you to sympathize with her – she lives her life to the full. Instead, pay attention to the lessons of life in her documented experience. The fact that she did not mind reliving her traumatic experience and telling her story is a testament to the statement that challenges are meant to be bypassed, if not overcome. In the words of Zahra: “The way you take on and take on these challenges determines your outcome”

It is also important to point out the failure of Nigerian society with regard to its duty to the population. Nigerians generally need to change the way we think in order to have a better and less traumatized society. In the story of Zahra you will see how poor Nigerians judge themselves.

Contact her to get a copy via (email protected) For more information about her, visit her Instagram handle @zahraakomolafe

advertisement