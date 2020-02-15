During a February concert in Caesars Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Josh Groban called for audience inquiries. He hadn’t expected Patrick Setto to get up and ask him to sing with him, but the seasoned singer ran with it and passed the microphone to the man who enthusiastically started singing one of Groban’s songs.

The intro of Groban’s melody “To Where You Are” was almost done when Setto got the microphone, but he jumped in with both feet and delighted the fans with a wonderful, rich tenor that can keep up with Groban’s own vocal style. When he was done, Setto returned the microphone. At this point, Groban continued to play with Patrick and the crowd until someone else shouted that Patrick Setto was indeed a Chaldean Catholic priest.

At that point, the entire show was derailed, while the entire stadium took part in the joy of the unveiling. Groban went on to say that “he was surprised that he didn’t accept my confession!” And then the star noticed that he had no idea how to bring the mood back to his concert when the audience continued to talk about Father Dr. Setto’s great spontaneous performance.

CBC reports that Ms. Setto, a big Josh Groban fan, almost never attended the concert. He bought the tickets as a surprise and prayed on the way to the concert that he could meet Groban at some point. Setto told the news agency:

“God [answered] my prayers and let me sing for him.”

Setto said he started singing in middle school and was interested in his high school years in the music theater department. Today Setto sings for his congregation and works with a worship group when he does not perform his priestly duties.

The priest said that thanks to the open-minded personality of the actor and the fun he had with his fans, he had become an enthusiastic fan of Groban. He said:

“I always thought that his personality was really down to earth,” said Setto. “He’s a simple guy, he’s funny, he knows how to deal with people and I think his music … has a spiritual message. Whether he intended it or not, the music has an almost supernatural touch. “

Patrick has a few videos on YouTube that show his voice really well. A perfect example of this is the recording he made shortly before Christmas 2019 when he sang “O Holy Night”.

Also on YouTube is Ms. Setto’s ordination to the Chaldean Catholic priesthood, which only took place in May 2019. We can’t wait to see more from Father Dr. Setto uses his wonderful God-given talent for his ministry.