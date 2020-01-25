Josh Collmenter gives Auckland Tuatara a wonderful farewell gift before leaving

advertisement

It couldn’t have been a better way for Josh Collmenter to cast out on Saturday-evening as a pitcher for the Auckland Tuatara.

The experienced starter was bright in the Tuatara’s 1-0 win over the Brisbane Bandits at North Harbor Stadium, confirming that they only reached the play-offs in their second year.

advertisement

Collmenter, who has been with the Tuatara since their foundation, is returning to America for personal reasons on Sunday.

He has been an integral part of the Tuatara’s success and has helped shape the culture of the team.

READ MORE

* Tuatara in ABL playoffs

* Tuatara flew through Brisbane again

* Tuatara manager admits that it has become ugly

While on Saturday for 2310 spectators, he threw a complete game, allowing only two hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

The other stars of the night were Kent Blackstone for his home run and a miraculous catch from Kris Richards, who robbed the bandits of a home run.

SMP IMAGES / BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

Josh Collmenter is going back to America on Sunday.

“Those games are fun, we had the same scenario in Canberra, just waiting for someone to score a point,” Collmenter told Stuff after the game.

“For us, Kent Blackstone hits a home run and Kris Richards with one of the best pieces of the Tuatara.

“When it was finally (in the last inning), the first man’s walk was a pity, so I thought they might bump and try to play for one point.

“They didn’t do that and it worked to our advantage, the defense made all the plays Blackstone, Richards, Beau Bishop tonight and called a great game.

SMP IMAGES / BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

Josh Collmenter allowed only two hits in his complete shutout.

“I’m just so excited to get that final win. We needed one and the last two nights were clearly not going to our liking.

“Everyone has faith in me to go there and do my job and I didn’t want to disappoint these guys.”

The Tuatara were badly beaten in their first two games of this series, but there was always the feeling that they had their best chance of winning the day they needed on the day Collmenter took the mound.

“After the first two nights, you just want to go outside,” Collmenter said.

“You know this team will break out of that funk.

“We hadn’t had about two games the whole year. So after the first few innings I could hit my spots and change pitches, that’s my game plan.

“Everything worked and it really works with this setup, as opposed to the lefts. My substitution and fastball probably play better because of that setup.

“I became stronger as the game progressed and everyone in the dugout kept it relaxed.

“I don’t think anyone really felt the pressure, which was great fun.”

Collmenter says he has mixed feelings about leaving the Tuatara just before they enter the play-off, but he is proud of what has happened to the team over the past two seasons.

“Hopefully this momentum will continue,” he said.

“Who knows if it is a wildcard or what games play at home?

“But it was unbelievable to be part of the team this year, after all the ups and downs and exchanging pieces.

“The management was great and the new stadium and great facilities were fantastic.

“I have made a number of friendships that will last a lifetime. It is exciting to see how this team grew here last year.”

advertisement