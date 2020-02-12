CELEBRATE THIS DAY: Christina Ricci, 40; Darren Aronofsky, 51; Josh Brolin, 52; Arsenio Hall, 64.

Arsenio Hall (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)

Happy Birthday: Eliminate what’s not required and focus on what’s most important to you. Personal improvements will have a positive impact, and working with someone special will help you achieve your goals. Let go of the problems and move into the future with a clean board. It’s time to conquer not to fall behind. Love, romance and personal gain are within reach. Their numbers are 9:16, 21, 28, 33, 39, 46.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Look at the facts before you reach any conclusions and make inappropriate changes. Constructive adjustments ensure that you don’t waste time or money. The priority should be to stay ahead of the competition. Actions speak louder than words. Romance is preferred. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Get away from everyone who has a bad influence. Rely on what you have to offer and you will make positive progress. Work on projects and plans that will benefit you financially. Avoid connections that are undermined or abusive. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): Don’t leave anything to chance. Finish what you start and put as much detail in your work as possible. Someone will judge you by your actions, not the promises you make. Clarify an emotional issue. Romance is preferred. 5 Stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Take matters into your own hands and control your fate and your desires. An emotional situation can be dealt with efficiently if everyone around you feels comfortable. Prepare your plan secretly and surprise everyone with your actions. 2 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Concentrate on work and get ahead, and this will improve the outcome of a deal you are pursuing. Love is in the picture and the time spent caring for a relationship will pay off. Financial change is obvious. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): An opportunity will lead to a better position. Talk to an experienced person about your plans and get useful advice. Expand your knowledge by participating in groups or activities. Changing your routine will be revealing. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Keep private matters and personal secrets well. Social events lead to romance, but be careful if you don’t get in touch with more than one person. Stick to supportive people, not those who overthrow you. Make love a priority. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): Give and receive. Strive for equality. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do. Take your needs into account and implement your plans. A change is necessary if you want to broaden and develop your beliefs and intentions. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): Avoid acting too quickly. Think about what everyone around you is doing before saying or doing something that may not be appropriate. An emotional disorder could soon result in an argument that is irreversible. Think before you act. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): A money transaction looks positive, and pursuing a dream will be fun, exciting, and successful. You are long overdue for a change and now is the perfect time to implement your plans. Don’t let love interfere with your progress. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Check your assets, check your debts and make the necessary adjustments to balance your budget. You will feel much better if you have put together a financial plan and have a goal that offers incentives. Romance is encouraged. 5 Stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Emotional implications lead to chaos in a meaningful relationship. You must be fully prepared to make a decision and take a step that stabilizes and protects your interests. Be open, honest and fair and you will win. 3 stars

Birthday baby: They are adaptable, insightful and original. You are aggressive and committed.

