Joseph Parker's long-term future unclear with Oleksandr Usyk fighting unlikely

The aspirations of getting a shot at his old WBO belt within the following year quickly fade for Joseph Parker.

About as fast as the combative fight with Oleksandr Usyk, which could have brought that chance, falls off the radar.

The heavyweight Kiwi will fight in Texas on February 29 – possibly against Mariusz Wach who is one of the four options – in a fight Parker is expected to win comfortably.

PHOTOSPORT

Joseph Parker won the then-released WBO heavyweight title with a majority decision over Andy Ruiz Jr.

Beyond that contest, on the undercard of the welterweight clash of Mikey Garcia with Jessie Vargas, the future is cloudy.

Talking about a fight between Parker (26-2) and the undefeated Usyk (17-0), a former cruiserweight king who held all four major world title belts before going to the big boys’ division, did the rounds because of the possibility of the WBO to strip Anthony Joshua because of his dedication to his mandatory IBF defense against Kubrat Pulev.

GETTY IMAGES

David Higgins has faith in a title photo for Joseph Parker, but is not sure how it will turn out.

But David Higgins, Parker’s manager, has told Stuff that it is now unlikely and ironically expected that it is Usyk’s team that will support the WBO that will grant Joshua an extension.

“If everyone agrees, the sanctioning body, promoters, and managers, such an extension might happen,” Higgins said.

“It’s hanging in the air right now. It’s going to be fascinating to see how it happens.”

GETTY IMAGES

Oleksandr Usyk won his heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon last October.

If Joshua were forced to leave his WBO belt, it would open the door for Usyk and Parker – the number one and two contenders – to fight for the vacant title, a chance Higgins says Team Parker would seize.

Higgins believes the Usyk team will support the expansion based on a risk versus reward strategy, also known as money.

Speaking in hypothetical figures, Higgins says Usyk Parker could fight for a vacant title for US $ 5 million, while a title challenge against Joshua might earn him somewhere around US $ 10 to US $ 15 million.

Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker will fight in February, but his future is over

dark.

Higgins, who has a relationship with Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas, says it is likely that Usyk and his team will protect their mandatory position by conducting an tuning battle and in all likelihood waiting for Joshua to send Pulev.

“I think the problem is that Usyk sees Joseph as a high risk, fighting styles, Joseph is great for Usyk, so I’d say Usyk would rather not fight Joseph.

“I’m not saying Usyk is afraid of Parker, but it’s a risk-hurt venture and Usyk’s camp would see Parker as too high a risk for Joshua, that’s what I suggest,” Higgins said.

COMPETITION BOX

Joseph Parker’s last fight was a one-sided victory over Alex Leapai.

Higgins says he is full of respect for Klimas, which he considers “a little genius” when it comes to the business side of boxing.

There may not be a clear path for Parker to a world title right now, but Higgins says there’s a good chance it will happen in 18 months.

“You can’t plan two years ahead in boxing because it’s liquid. The rankings change every day, disruptions happen, injuries happen, chances come out of the blue,” Higgins said.

“For Joe, you can’t predict his future, there’s no crystal ball, all you can do is stay as fit as possible and fight and keep winning and the title shot will come.”

He emphasized Andy Ruiz Jr. – who defeated Parker to win his WBO crown – received a late call to fight Joshua in Madison Square Garden and caused one of the biggest problems since James “Buster” knocked out Douglas Mike Tyson in 1990.

Many will claim that Parker deserves no other shot without another big scalp on his plate.

His last credible victory came against Hughie Fury – who has since lost to Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin – far back in September 2017.

There was no shame in losing his belt to Anthony Joshua or his subsequent loss to Dillian Whyte, but after those defeats, Parker only defeated fringe top 100 fighter Alexander Flores and well beyond his latest use date, Alex Leapai but the WBO rankings, plus a ranking of eight with the WBC and 12 with the IBF still places Parker well.

“Provided he takes care of business and continues to win the chances of fighting for the title again within 18 months, that’s good,” Higgins said.

Dereck Chisora ​​is a name that could come into the picture again for Parker. It was tipped to happen last year before Parker withdrew from negotiations because of a spider bite.

Chisora ​​has also been associated with Usyk, but if the Ukrainian southpaw waits for his money cow in Joshua, Chisora ​​and Parker could finally end up in the ring together.

