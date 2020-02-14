Post went wrong!

A video from Joseph and Kendra DuggarThe kids, who play with a zipper and were posted on the family’s Instagram page on Thursday, have frenzied fan counting.

The video captured the big brother Addison laugh and play with the zipper in the baby grantCar seat.

“It just melts my heart,” was the headline. “I just love to see these two love each other! The little moments are the best. “

When the parents raved about their children, fans popped the stars because they didn’t care about what they thought was dangerous.

“Please be careful, the zipper doesn’t catch your face,” wrote one person. Another commented: “So adorable! Be careful not to zip your cheeks! “Someone else replied,” Very cute, but he almost got her face zipped up. “

And alongside the critics came supportive fans who defended the Duggars.

“My son and daughter are the same age and he does the same with my daughter when she is sitting in her car seat,” someone else replied. “Love it.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the relationship between Joseph and Kendra quickly warmed up after they announced they wanted to court in March 2017. In May they got engaged to Joy-Anna Duggarmarriage with Austin Forsyth, They tied the knot in September and three months later they were expecting their first child.

“During this time of year when we celebrate the birth of Christ, we are so happy to share with you that we ourselves are expecting a gift from a child!” The couple told us weekly at the time. “Wow, it’s so exciting! We always loved both children and saw them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We can’t wait to get this new one Baby to see! “

During her pregnancy, she was attacked by critics for snow tubing. A fan wrote: “She can flip the tube or hit a bump or tree. I just don’t think it’s the best idea. “

Another fan called Kendra’s activity “not wise” while a third person said she asked for her doctor’s permission to play bowling while pregnant.