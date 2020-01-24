Jose Mourinho says Tottenham's winter break planned at the 'wrong time'

advertisement

Jose Mourinho has complained that the Premier League has incorrectly planned the winter break at Tottenham.

Spurs, who are in FA Cup action in Southampton this weekend, have to clock two hours after two weeks after Sunday’s league game with Manchester City.

They return to action against Aston Villa on February 16 – three days before their Champions League final-16 draw with RB Leipzig.

We really don’t care about the break

The winter break is spread over two weekends, so Spurs could theoretically have played their game with Villa on the weekend of 8-9 February, giving them more time to prepare for their European game.

“It is what it is. I am not happy that the break is coming at the wrong time, because the break should be before the Champions League,” complained Mourinho.

“In the end we don’t have a break for the Champions League. We have to play Aston Villa on the Sunday before we play Red Bull (Leipzig) two days later.”

To make matters worse, when Spurs draws a draw in Southampton on Saturday, they have to play a repeat on February 4-5 – when they reportedly put down tools.

Mourinho is less concerned about this and adds: “We really don’t care about the break.

TEAM NEWS:

🔹 @ Ben_Davies33 (ankle), @HKane (hamstring) and @MoussaSissoko (knee) continue to rehabilitate.

🔹 @HarryWinks (single) will be judged prior to this weekend’s game against Southampton. # THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/mbSQZCR6sA

– Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 24, 2020

“If we have to play Southampton in a second game, it means we’re still alive in the competition and it’s better than losing.

“If we can choose a result, the person we are trying to get is of course to win the match, if we get a draw, we are still alive. Playing at home in the second game is better than losing. “

Spurs go to St Mary’s without a recognized striker after their failure to sign a replacement for Harry Kane.

Teenage Troy Parrott is their only other real striker, but he is 17 and Mourinho has said he is not ready to replace Kane.

But he might get the chance to impress Southampton. Troroy Parrott is the only striker of Spurs (Jonathan Brady / PA)

“He is ready to work with us every day as he does,” the Portuguese added. “He trains with the group, after training he has a special program for individual development of his qualities as a striker and this club takes great care of the players.

“That is all I can say. If he has to play with us, he will do that.

“He will do his best, he will show his good qualities, he will show his vulnerabilities because he is currently a 17-year-old child with vulnerabilities in his game.

“But I can’t tell you right now, it’s possible he was selected for this game.”

