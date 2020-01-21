advertisement

Jose Mourinho has repeated that Tottenham will not make any kinking movements in January.

Spurs is desperately looking for a substitute for Harry Kane, who could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury because he was left without a recognized striker in his books.

They have so far been associated with numerous names this month, with Edinson Cavani of Paris St Germain, but each target must meet certain criteria.

advertisement

Mourinho has made it clear that the world of Tottenham will not end at the end of this season and says that new acquisitions should be part of the club’s long-term vision.

Next: Norwich (H)

Wednesday evening under the lights. # THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/CIRDnlicPD

– Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2020

“To do something, you have to do something that is also good for our future, not just good for tomorrow,” said Mourinho prior to Wednesday’s home game with Norwich.

“Something that is also good for the future and the club is of course well aware of this and the club is of course very dedicated, but we want to do something that is good in every way.

“So I am not talking about other players from other clubs, about things that may or may not happen, because I am not and that is also not the way Tottenham works.

“But we are trying to see if good opportunities arise.” Jose Mourinho during a Tottenham training session (Tess Derry / PA)

Tottenham still has to score in the Premier League since Kane’s injury and while waiting for a new arrival continues, the hard yards are put on the training field to develop a new style.

“The moment we win, the moment we are at the front, I think the games will be different,” Mourinho added.

“When the games change, the qualities of our players are probably better adapted to that.

“It’s harder when we start losing. It’s harder when a team is super close, then it’s harder for us without a goalkeeper, but we work and we did it despite three days between matches.

“We did it yesterday, we did it today. We try to improve the dynamics of players who play without a real goalkeeper. “

TEAM NEWS:

Tanguy Ndombele (hip) is back in training with the first team. # THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/LoqcQVJGJJ

– Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 21, 2020

Although Kane will not be back soon, Spurs is encouraged by the return of Tanguy Ndombele, who has been missing with a hip injury since New Year’s Day.

Mourinho has already expressed much frustration about the injury problems of the club record buy and the Portuguese have insisted that the determination to become a top player must come from Ndombele.

“We have a plan with him where he is the most important part of the plan,” he said.

“Not me or sports science or medical or nutrition. It is he, the crucial part of the plan. So we need him to be good at that plan. We put a plan into practice with everything.

“He has individual training, he trains with the group, trains with coaches, trains with people from sports science.

“He lets the nutritionist teach him things he doesn’t know. We take care of him in every detail. But again, he’s the key person.”

advertisement