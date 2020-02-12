Jordyn Woods attended the Mamba Sports Academy for a training session on Monday. The gym is part of a complex founded by Kobe Bryant. Kobe Bryant was one of nine victims who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January.

Woods posted a photo of her Instagram story holding a smoothie with the name of the complex on the mug. She also shared a video of her workout.

“Back,” she began labeling, adding a black heart and snake based on Bryant’s nickname “Black Mamba”. “Who’s with me? What are your fitness goals for 2020? I worked on the second machine for the first time, but after the fifth sentence I was much more elegant. For those who ask you, the first training session is all for core strength. “

However, some believed that Wood’s post at the Mamba Academy was a little too convenient. “That seems to be very meaningful. Mamba Sports Academy? Since when …?”

Woods didn’t respond directly to the comment, but her friend Alex Hainer did. Apparently Hainer is a regular at the gym and invited Woods to come over.

“I’ve been going to Mamba for a few months now and asked if she would like to go with me this morning,” replied Hainer. “Relax. It’s an amazing facility.”

Woods had an interesting year 2019 when she was at the center of the drama regarding the Kardashian family. Woods got into a cheat scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson. Woods had met through her friendship with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner and eventually lost her friendship with Jenner. The feud lasted much of the year.

However, reports show that Thompson agrees with the family, which could cause Woods to return to his good offices.

That said, Woods was in the headlines recently as many believe she could be part of The Masked Singer. The fans are convinced that she is The Kangaroo. This is because of The Kangaroo’s backstory, which may refer to the drama she faced with the Kardashians about Thompson in 2019.

“Then, in my own opinion, I came into the limelight for the wrong reasons,” began the second hint. “I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win.”