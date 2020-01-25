Jordan Sinnott dies at the age of 25 after being attacked a few hours before the game

advertisement

A football player who has played for Altrincham FC and Huddersfield Town has died after being attacked hours before a game.

25-year-old Jordan Sinnott, borrowed from Alfreton Town in Matlock Town, suffered a skull fracture early Saturday morning.

Police were first called on Friday night for a fight in front of a parking lot in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

They were later called in to assist rescue workers who tried to treat Mr. Sinnott after he was found to be unconscious around 2 a.m.

Mr. Sinnott was taken to the hospital where he fell into a coma.

Matlock Town FC announced its death on Saturday night after the away game against Mickleover Sports was postponed.

The soccer player (left) played for FC Altrincham

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The statement said: “We are very sorry that Jordan Sinnott passed away shortly before 7pm tonight.

“His family and friends were at his bed with him and we extend our sincere condolences to them at this very sad time.

“We know from the police that Jordan was found unconscious with a suspected skull fracture last night after a serious attack in Retford city center.

“He was hospitalized where he was treated for his injuries and put on a life support machine.

“The news that his condition was very serious and that he was on a life support machine was received when the players came to the game in Mickleover. After a discussion with the players, the league and Mickleover, the game was agreed upon at a later date to postpone. ” ,

“All Matlock Town players and officials have returned to the Matlock clubhouse.”

Jordan Sinnott plays for Huddersfield Town

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A 27-year-old man was suspected of a broken nose during the incident, while a 44-year-old man was suspected of having broken his jaw.

Police said a 27-year-old man who was arrested shortly after the incident remains in custody.

The Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “The Nottinghamshire Police first visited Dominie Cross’ public house on Grove Street in Retford after a group of up to eight men and women had an incident on the shortly after 11:25 p.m. The pub’s parking lot was implicated on Friday, January 24th.

“Officials were later called in to assist rescue workers trying to treat Mr. Sinnott after he was found to be at the city’s market square after an incident with a suspected skull fracture.”

The midfielder got through the ranks at Championship Side Huddersfield and followed in the footsteps of father Lee, who played over 500 games in the Football League.

In the FA Cup against Leicester, he made his first team debut for the Terrier in 2013.

Sinnott joined Altrincham in 2015 and worked in Halifax and Chesterfield before moving to Alfreton in 2018.

Alfreton Town confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the home game against Gateshead had been postponed about 90 minutes before the kick-off.

