Jordan sees only one ambush in Trump's peace plan - Jordan

Jordan is seeking political asylum again. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz will learn the details of the “Deal of the Century” in Washington this week, King Abdullah apparently can only guess what ambush the US President Donald Trump has in store for him.

According to senior Jordanian officials, the kingdom is still officially in the dark, and speculation is largely based on leaks in the Israeli media. However, her greatest fear is that Jordan will become the alternative Palestinian homeland.

“What does it mean to annex the Jordan Valley after Trump has already recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and given it permission to annex the Golan Heights and recognize the legitimacy of some settlements?” Said a senior Jordanian expert in an interview with Haaretz. “All of this means that Jordan has ceased to be an important element of the peace process.

“The deal of the century also abolishes the two-state solution. It undermines the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, which has always been a cornerstone of any proposed solution. It rejects the Palestinians’ right of return and demands that Jordan admit hundreds more thousands or even millions of Palestinians. ”

Jordan publicly expressed these concerns after last year’s Bahrain conference, which listed the billions of dollars in aid that Trump’s plan for Palestine and Jordan provides for. In return, Jordan should serve as a home for Palestinian refugees and actually become a Palestinian state.

Jordan now faces three threats, which it defines as existential. The first is the expected American pressure to accept Trump’s peace plan. This could include cutting US economic aid and military support, stopping the king’s efforts to raise money at international financial institutions, and even Saudi Arabia’s desire to become guardian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.

The second threat, which is even more dangerous, is a scenario in which the Jordanian public protests against the agreement and demands that the kingdom disconnect from Israel or even terminate the peace agreement. And the third threat will come if Israel annexes the US agreement, annexes the Jordan Valley and plans other settlements to separate Jordan from the West Bank.

Jordan’s options to oppose the deal are limited. It has no replacement for its alliances with the United States and Saudi Arabia. Despite its efforts to bring Russia closer by thawing relations with Syria, Russia offers neither a diplomatic nor an economic alternative to American support.

Jordan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has been tense for some time, first because of the refusal to use its territory as a base for attacks on Syria four years ago, and later because of the implications of Riyadh, whose guardian it wants to become, Jerusalem’s holy places. However, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain an important source of economic support. In 2018, they donated $ 2.5 billion to Jordan to get the economy going again and calm the stormy demonstrations that broke out earlier this year.

Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also seen as key supporters of the US proposal and as countries that have almost completed normalization with Israel. So it would be dangerous if you came to terms with the deal.

The worrying question is whether Jordan could annul or threaten the peace treaty to put pressure on the agreement. At present, Amman’s diplomatic reasoning is that abolishing the treaty would not remove the threats the deal poses to Jordan.

This would not prevent Israel from annexing the Jordan Valley, as the annexation proposal relates not only to the strategic importance of the valley, but also to Israel’s domestic struggles, which generally override strategic considerations. For the same reason, it would not prevent the annexation of the settlements. And it would end Jordan’s influence on the holy places in Jerusalem, while turning the kingdom into an enemy state.

More than a year ago, when senior government and military officials held talks about the likely impact of repeal of an agreement by which Israel leased Jordanian land in the Jordan Valley and Arava, questions arose about its impact on the peace treaty. According to Jordanian sources, the clear conclusion was that the termination of the peace treaty was not an option and should not even be considered, as it would play more in Israel’s hands than would help Jordan.

But circumstances could change now. Although Amman believes the peace treaty is vital or even existential, it is hard to know how it would respond to widespread violent demonstrations, given that the Jordanians saw the “deal of the century” as an opportunity to clash with the government on issues unrelated to deal deal

Cairo is now treating the planned Netanyahu-Trump meeting as if it were exclusively an Israeli-Palestinian affair or even an Israeli-American affair that has nothing to do with Egypt. There have been no official statements from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi or senior officials in his administration about the upcoming meeting in Washington.

Based on its earlier statements on the American proposal, Egypt still supports a two-state solution and opposes the annexation of territories by Israel or other unilateral steps. But it obviously depends on the political divisions in Israel to thwart the agreement without having to publicly oppose it.

Egypt is more interested in the developments in the Gaza Strip and in particular in the reaction of Hamas and Gaza residents to the American proposal than in the content of the proposal. Unlike in Jordan, it is not threatened by what is known about the business so far. And if the proposal grants billions of dollars for the development of joint Egyptian-Palestinian industrial parks, it will certainly not reject the money.

Hamas will remain dependent on Egypt whether something comes out of it or not. And Israel will similarly remain dependent on Egypt to mediate any violence that could break out on Trump’s proposal.

But countries like Egypt and the Gulf States, which are unlikely to be harmed by the agreement, are not free from fear of how their public will react. If the Palestinian question re-enters the Arab public and returns to the Arab diplomatic agenda, this could trigger protests whose official pretexts would be the deal, but whose roots would be years of accumulated frustration and resentment against Arab regimes.

In contrast to the impotence of public opinion before the revolutions of the Arab Spring, public opinion now has weight. It has the power to overthrow governments or dictate political steps.

Trump’s deal is already viewed as idiotic in the Arab media to make the Palestinian problem go away and allow Israel to annex territory. Now it is presented as an American gift to help Netanyahu stay in power at the expense of the Palestinians.

If fears that the agreement gives Israel the freedom to annex territories prove correct, and even more so if territories are actually annexed, protests could develop into a pan-Arab movement that would force Arab governments to react. It would then no longer be possible to market the deal in Arab countries. And without mentioning the damage that the United States would suffer in the region.

