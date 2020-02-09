DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) – The first race of the NASCAR season was a demolition derby that turned the Daytona International Speedway into a giant junkyard.

The bush collision? More like the bush crash.

Erik Jones won Sunday’s race, which left a million-dollar trail of destruction, and concealed the fact that the Clash was an exhibition race made for television. Only 18 cars were registered and only six were on the track when the checkered flag fluttered after a third overtime.

Jones crossed the line in a Toyota with a crumpled bonnet after being massively pushed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s teammate and defender of Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

“I have to thank Denny … he stayed with us the whole last lap,” said Jones. “It wasn’t the fastest car that I think is still in the race, but we brought it home. I owe him one for that, for sure. “

Hamlin was one lap behind after a puncture in the last overtime attempt caused him to crash half of the remaining cars, but he had enough pace to push Jones out and give Gibbs another win. The Gibbs organization won 19 races last year, went 1: 2: 3 in the Daytona 500 and won the title of the Cup series.

With nine wins, Joe Gibbs is the most successful owner in Busch Clash’s history.

Brad Keselowski was among those outraged by the aggressive late blockade. The race was pretty anti-climatic until two wrecks worked overtime in the last nine laps. When Keselowski competed against the race that ended his day, Hamlin got a flat tire as the leader in a restart and collected most of the cars.

“Stupid, stupid race,” said Keselowski, who frustratedly slapped the side of an ambulance with both hands. “We shouldn’t destroy all these cars. You might think these guys are smarter than that. It’s the same thing over and over again, someone throws a stupid block that will never work and destroys half the field.

“I don’t know. Maybe we have to take the helmets out of these cars and the seat belts. Someone gets hurt and then we stop driving.”

Kyle Busch, who was picked up in the accident that ended Keselowski’s day when teammate Joey Logano tried to block Busch, said the accidents were a result of super-speed races.

“Either you can race or you can build a wreck,” said Busch. “The reason why we drive in a single file at the start of the race is that we don’t know how to race. It’s just a product of a few bad decisions and we all crashed.”

The cars that were driven in the exhibition on Sunday are backups for the season opening of the Daytona 500 on February 16.

The 75-lap event ended with 88 laps due to the late falls, making it the longest in history.

Austin Dillon finished second in the new Chevrolet Camaro, followed by Clint Bowyer in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Kyle Larson finished fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing and Ryan Newman in a Roush Fenway Racing Ford fifth and the last car in the lead lap.

Hamlin in sixth had the only other car in the end and was a solid team mate.

“It’s so great,” said Hamlin. “I knew he had to buckle up because I wanted to push him on this last lap. I didn’t care if I would push him into a wreck. I just wanted to push him. It was fun.”

Jones led only one lap, the last.

“I didn’t know it was so bad to be honest with you,” Jones said when he looked at his crumpled car like that. You don’t want to give up and if it pays off in the end it makes it something very special. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,