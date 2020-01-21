Jones keeps a close eye on the future after the World Cup adventure

advertisement

The expectation in South Africa is that Felix Jones will continue to work with the Springboks under the new coaching team. As for the man himself, he had a tight lip about his future yesterday when asked what would come after his World Cup experience.

Only a handful of months had passed since he signed a new one-year contract with Munster when Rassie Erasmus, his old boss at the province, started working and asked him to join Bok’s coaching coach as a “consultant” for the tournament in Japan.

Jones returned from the Far East with a medal for the winner and a greatly improved reputation, but he has caught up with his family time and has removed rugby from a distance from his return to Ireland.

His next step, wherever and whenever it comes, will be taken with caution.

A report on Walesonline claimed yesterday that he was a target for an Ospreys sideways under the interim watch of Mike Ruddock. The suggestion was that he would be offered a defense assignment under Swys De Bruin, the man whose illness left the vacancy on the staff of Erasmus last year.

What is clear is that he still has influential admirers in South Africa. Erasmus has left the head coach role to go up full-time, but the appointment of Jacques Nienaber, who also spent time with Jones in Munster, is only a matter of time.

“What happens next, I don’t know for sure,” Jones said about his Bok-left. “I’m not going into details too much.”

He did talk extensively about the challenge of coaching at test level, the small margin of error that exists and the need to summarize information into a package that is as concise as possible for players.

Erasmus, Nienanaber and others in the Springbok camp spoke at length about his input during the tournament in Japan, including his ability to conquer the ground after being parachuted in the line-up. The offer to keep the world champions for a longer period is hard to ignore.

Jones also has a young family that he must take into account. Asked about his reasons for moving on from Munster last summer, he spoke about the need to look for a new challenge, and he is realistic about the demands that life as a coach will place on those closest to him.

“I think it is inevitable as a coach that you have to move on at some point,” he said. “I think there are probably a few lucky ones who stayed in one place, but I think that’s how it goes as a coach.

“The game is now becoming globalized for coaches. It is now non-stop. In the past, coaches in the southern hemisphere always came to the north, but now there is a little more transition and, of course, player movement.

“It’s as it goes, and you see more teams in the south doing things that teams in the north are doing and vice versa as playing styles become more mixed.”

His own decision to cross the equator and join the Boks caused a small uproar at the time. With Joe Schmidt, at least. The then Irish coach called the move ‘awkward’ in view of the 32-year-old knowledge of the Irish system.

In the end, it all didn’t matter. The loss of Ireland to Japan changed their trajectory from a quarter-final against South Africa to one against New Zealand, but although the two men spoke before the tournament, this was an opportunity that was just too good to reject.

“Yes, I spoke to Joe in advance and I spoke to him during and after. Me and Joe have a very good relationship, and it is very respectful, and he has played a hugely encouraging role in my career. So yes, look, when we spoke earlier, it was kind of weird …

“It could have been a strange situation if Ireland had played South Africa, but it didn’t work out, but I think Joeapp saw the opportunity it was for me from a development perspective as a coach … But we have a positive relationship “

The rugby world is now at his feet and he sounds like a man who is looking for it as much as possible. There is an idea that his education is only just beginning and that the breadth and depth of knowledge that is yet to be achieved is considerable.

He has seen firsthand from Munster and South Africa how the role of head coach is under pressure, but that is not his goal in the short term. Jones has enough time to get where he is going, and any number of ways that can take him there.

