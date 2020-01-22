Jones hopes that the Saracens scandal can act as a unit for the English team

advertisement

Eddie Jones plans to use the salary ceiling scandal that has flooded Saracens as a nurturer for the Guinness Six Nations campaign of England – with the help of a little Portuguese beer.

The double winners have been relegated for exceeding the £ 7 million ceiling for player wages for 2019-20 because they have already been deducted 35 points and fined £ 5.36 million for being guilty in the previous three seasons made to the same violation.

It has questioned the club futures of the seven-headed Saracen contingent of England, given 12 months in the championship.

Jones oversees crisis talks when the team arrives in the Algarve on Thursday for their pre-Six Nations training camp to tackle resentment among rival club players, but is convinced that division is avoided.

The captains ow @ owen_faz and @ sarah_hunter8 joined their fellow captains at the launch of @SixNationsRugby and @ Womens6Nations today’s pic.twitter.com/IJu47MD6BX

– England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 22, 2020

“Portuguese beer will help. It’s just about getting the problems on the table, having a good conversation and then just spending time with each other. Time is important, “said Jones.

“You build better relationships if you have the time. We have a short time before we start preparing for the test competition and the key will really use that time wisely.

“This is a huge opportunity. For the players coming to England is the best. What do they like to do? Play rugby.

“Who do they like to play with? Their club, well they don’t play for their club, they play for their country, for whom they like to play. Eddie Jones believes the Saracens scandal can bring England together (Steven Paston / PA)

“It’s the best for them. And then it’s a chance for the rest of the team to get tighter.”

In the middle of the discussions on Thursday is Owen Farrell, the respected captain of England and the Saracens playmaker.

Farrell is uncertain of what other players might expect when the World Cup finishes second with preparations for the Six Nations, which opens on February 2 against France.

“We don’t know yet, we haven’t met as a team. We’ll see it in the coming days,” said Farrell, who first spoke about the degradation of Saracens.

“We will be honest and honest about it and we will get through it and continue with what awaits us.

“I don’t think it will be difficult for me at all. We are excited to go on camp and continue with rugby.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell discussed the situation with his son Owen at the launch of Wednesday’s Six Nations. Ireland coach Andy Farrell spoke with son Owen about the degradation of Saracens (Steven Paston / PA)

“I just had a protein bowl with Owen and a coffee,” Farrell said.

“As for players, they have many ups and downs every week.

“You are always assessed on your performance. This is something that players have to deal with.

“If you make the switch to a different environment, I think this will be really refreshing. I see that Eddie also uses it a little to galvanize England.”

