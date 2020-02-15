Willy Sanjuan

Jonathan Van Ness of Netflix’s Queer Eye was on Saturday at Oneroa Beach on Waiheke Island.

Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye may not have been in New Zealand for long, but his verdict is: It’s “STUNNIN”.

The Emmy-nominated TV personality, podcaster and hairdresser of the stars went to Waihekes Oneroa Beach on Saturday and posed for a series of photos before his stand-up show in Auckland on Sunday evening.

The Netflix restart guru and star of the Gay of Thrones web series will perform his Road to Beijing show at the Auckland Civic Theater on Sunday and at Christchurch Town Hall on Monday.

His solo exhibition follows van Ness’ journey to fulfill his lifelong ambition to become an Olympic caliber figure skater in time to take part in the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

Van Ness appeared to have arrived in Auckland on Saturday and posted a number of photos and videos on his social media en route to Waiheke Island.

He was accompanied by comedian Mawaan Rizwan, the opening act for the sold-out Auckland show.

Van Ness not only plays on the feel-good makeover show, but also hosts his own podcast Getting Curious and recently published his memoirs Over the Top.

JONATHAN VAN NESS / INSTAGRAM

Van Ness was Cosmopolitan’s first non-female solo cover star in its January 2020 issue.

Van Ness came out in August 2019 with his preferred pronouns as non-binary and announced his HIV-positive status in an interview with the New York Times.

Earlier this year, he made history when he became Cosmopolitan’s first non-female solo cover star.

Van Ness’ island Instagram post collected over 93,000 likes in just two hours.