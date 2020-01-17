advertisement

The Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott, sent a romantic birthday message to actress and singer Zooey Deschanel, who celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday. Deschanel and Scott also exchanged flirty messages for their Friday Instagram posts in the comment sections. Deschanel and Scott, 41, started dating last fall.

“Happy birthday to the beautiful person who gave me joy and laughter again,” Scott wrote next to a photo of Deschanel in a pink spotted dress and a matching pink balloon.

“I’m the happiest girl,” Descnahel replied, adding a heart emoji and kissing emoji.

Deschanel also shared a cool photo on Instagram in which she is wearing a yellow dress surrounded by pink, yellow and clear balloons.

“Today I’m celebrating 40 years on this planet!” the New Girl Star wrote. “Life is wonderful and I am so thankful for all the amazing people in me. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full.”

“May everyone blow out except for one of your candles … and may all your birthday wishes come true!” Scott replied, adding a blushing emoji.

Scott’s older brother, J.D. Scott, also wished Deschanel a happy birthday and simply wrote: “Happy Birthday Zooey !!!”

Many other celebrities together with the Scott Deschanel brothers wished a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday !! You are such a wonderful person and deserve to be celebrated!” Office star Angela Kinsey wrote. “Send you a big hug!”

“Happy Birthday ZD !!” Reese Witherspoon wrote.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, YOU WONDERFUL HUMAN !!” Busy Philipps added.

“Happy Birthday!!!” It was once written in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley.

Since Deschanel and Scott started dating each other in October, the couple’s Instagram pages have been mixed up. On Wednesday, Scott appeared on Deschanel’s Instagram page when she congratulated him and his twin brother Drew on making the cover for the first issue of Reveal Magazine.

“Very proud to be in the first edition of [Reveal] and very proud of [Scott], [Drew] and [Drew’s wife Linda Phan] for working so hard and creating something really amazing,” Deschanel wrote , “My high school friend [Kate Hudson] is here too. ⁣ Did I mention I’m proud? ⁣ Do I have?

“Such fun, ambitious reading,” answered Scott. “Thank you for introducing you. I’ll cook you dinner.”

One of Scott’s recent Instagram comments even sparked speculation that the two could soon get engaged. On January 7, Deschanel shared a photo of the couple against a light yellow background and called it their “only prom date”.

“May I have that … and all future dances?” Scott replied, causing fans to wonder what exactly the “future” he was talking about was.

Scott and Drew can now be seen on HGTV’s Property Brothers. Deschanel recently completed a small Christmas tour with She & Him bandmate M. Ward.

Photo credit: Amy Graves / Getty Images for Trigg Ison Fine Art

