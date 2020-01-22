Jonathan & Drew Scott in the war for Zooey Deschanel

advertisement

The Property Brothers have been at war ever since Jonathan Scott started from actress Zooey Deschanel!

Jonathan and his twin brother DrewBoth 41, “have always known that they are more powerful as a couple,” said an insider, “but now it’s Jonathan and Zooey, and Drew isn’t happy.”

“Jonathan’s meeting with Hollywood stars while Drew’s repairs are sinking,” noted the source of the siblings’ new reality.

As Radar has previously reported, 40-year-old Deschanel moved romantically with Jonathan last year after separating from her producer’s husband Jacob Pechenik,

The previous one New girl Actress and Pechenik were married for four years and share two children, Elsie, 4 and 2 year old Charlie.

Deschanel went public with their new friend Property Brother in October 2019 when they both showed the same photo with Drew and Drew’s wife on a double date. Linda Phan,

These happier times than fours seem to be in the past.

“It is natural that the brothers go their separate ways when they find love, but no one thought that this would happen so quickly,” said the insider.

