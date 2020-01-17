advertisement

The Jonas Brothers women are back to watch the group’s newest music video!

The fans are thrilled by the romantic, sexy and humorous “What A Man Gotta Do” video Sophie gymnast. Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonah – or the self-proclaimed “J sisters”.

The song is the band’s newest single and seems to be inspired by every brother’s love for his wife.

“Cut my heart about one or two times / I don’t have to question the reason, I am yours, I am yours / I know the other is losing a fight just to see you smile / Because you have no mistakes “No shortcomings,” it said in the texts. “I’m not trying to be your part-time lover. Sign me up all day. I am yours, all yours. “

In the video, Nick Jonas, 27, and Priyanka, 37, are reenacting a steamy scene from Risky Business while Joe Jonas and Sophie, 23, create a popular dance scene from Grease and Kevin Jonas and Danielle, 33, give their own touch to a cute scene from Say Anything.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, both Nick [27] and Joe [30] recently married their main actresses. Nick tied the knot to Priyanka in an elaborate ceremony in India in December 2018, while Joe of Game of Thrones actress Sophie attended the sporadic wedding in Las Vegas and later at a small church wedding in June 2019 attended by her loved ones. Kevin, 32, and Danielle have been married since 2009 and have two daughters together.

The girls ‘appearance in the clip comes almost a year after they starred in Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Sucker”. The title immediately became a hit.

The brothers advertised their new single and their new music video on their social media channels and published snapshots from the clip on Instagram.

The proud women also shared photos of their feeds, with Danielle even joking that her and Kevin’s dog, Riley, had his “big break” by appearing in the music video.

