PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Jonah Bolden # 43 of the Phoenix Suns in action during the first half of the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The newest member of the Phoenix Suns didn’t have to wait long to contribute.

After signing a 10-day contract with the team earlier that day, striker Jonah Bolden announced his presence in the team’s last game before the all-star break on Wednesday night.

Bolden recorded the third-highest minute (26) in the Suns 112-106 win against the Golden State Warriors, shooting 2: 6 (33.3%) off the field. He scored six points and seven rebounds, a bargain and two blocks. Of the Suns, who played more than 18 minutes, Bolden linked the security guard Devin Booker with the best plus-minus of the squad (Plus-17).

“He played well,” said Booker. “It is a great task to get the call the same day and get current minutes. Congratulations on the call and the opportunity to use it. It is not an easy task to get into NBA action on the first day . “

He also delivered hectic games like this that left head coach Monty Williams “excited about Jonah’s influence on the team”.

Bolden got more minutes than striker Cheick Diallo (22). Diallo started the Warriors with Center Deandre Ayton, who paused due to pain in his left ankle.

“(It was) fun, I don’t remember the last time I played so many minutes and contributed to such a positive win, definitely fun,” said Bolden after the game.

“It helps us get the win, so it’s just fun. Great group of guys, great coach and coaching staff. “

