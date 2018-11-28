advertisement

Stewart’s intermittent appearances on “The Late Show” are undoubtedly a delight for fans of “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report”, the spinoff that Colbert moderated for nine years. Tuesday’s segment was special, however, as Stewart had only interviewed Colbert for the second time.

The two men remembered the first instance – an interview with “Daily Show” in 2001, in which Colbert answered questions as Rev. Al Sharpton who had canceled his appearance on the show. (Colbert has already mentioned the segment as one of his favorites.)

“And it was so brilliant that Al Sharpton’s Action Network actually asked Stephen to take the lead,” joked Stewart.

Stewart talked about how Colbert had built a unique career in comedy by including people like the conservatives he played in “The Colbert Report”.

“What was it like tearing down the whole character, all the facades?” Asked Stewart. “All the characters you played were incredibly unbiased. When you first got out of here, how fragile was the vulnerability you felt when you expressed opinions that people knew could bind to you? “

“That was one of the challenges. One of the challenges is that, oh, when I say it, I really say it, no character. You don’t have the mask protection, “said Colbert.” What I’ve worked so hard to never let go of the old show. “

Colbert added, before going on stage at the Comedy Central show, slapping his face – “hard, twice, and the rule was that I had to punch myself hard enough to regret having done it “, he said. remember never to break the character.

Colbert said that in the early months of The Late Show, his wife Evie was in the audience to remind them that he was Stephen Colbert – not his character from The Colbert Report, whose wife was Lorraine.

“But I felt totally uncomfortable just standing there telling jokes,” he admitted. “We haven’t had a real monologue for six months.”

“Do you remember the moment when you could confidently learn who you really are as the host of this show and when it happened?” Asked Stewart.

“I got there a little quicker for the interviews, though not continuously,” said Colbert, mentioning the appearance of former Vice President Joe Biden in 2015, just months after Biden’s son Beau’s death.

“Only I, my real self, could have gotten what Mr. Biden was willing to share with me and the audience,” said Colbert.

“Exactly,” said Colbert. “And when he left, I turned to (executive producer Tom Purcell) and said this nice old man just gave me my show because I know there are times when I absolutely have to be myself.”

Colbert also talked about the moment when he decided on a monologue. Stewart helped him realize that he didn’t have to completely break away from the traditional late night form.

“In the six weeks that you’ve been thinking about doing this show, haven’t you replaced the most well-known form of something that has been around for 60 years?” Colbert jokingly recalled his colleague.

“We tried to do something that had never been done before,” said Colbert. “And here I discovered that I can have so much fun making an old shape, but with our taste.”

Ultimately, Colbert said it was the live shows that had helped him tell jokes in his own voice.

“Live shows gave everything right away. And then I knew, ‘Oh, I now know how to do this show,’ said Colbert, ‘You have to do it with immediacy and urgency and all the things that the character brought us into the old work. But now I just have to say it like me. “

And although Stewart chaired the interview, Colbert couldn’t help but ask his friend a question. Does he miss moderating “The Daily Show” now that Trump is in the White House?

“When I was working on the Daily Show, I felt like I was messing around in the mines, and then I finally stopped and a giant asteroid pounced on the planet,” said Stewart. “If someone said in this case, ‘Hey, you were a jerk miner – this is the biggest junk deposit that has ever been seen. Don’t you wish you were in there? ‘

Stewart threw up his hands. “I’m out of the sucker shop. I’m out.”

“Come in, Jon,” answered a smiling Colbert. “The crap is fine.”

