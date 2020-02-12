Pronounce. Jon Peters admitted that he regretted his 11-day marriage to an estranged woman Pamela Anderson,

“I dropped everything for Pam,” added the 74-year-old producer on Monday, February 10th. “She had almost $ 200,000 in bills and couldn’t pay her, so I paid her and that’s the thanks I get. There is no fool like an old one. “

Peters also claimed that the 52-year-old Baywatch alum sent him a suggestion via text message. “Needless to say, when she wrote to me that she wanted to get married, a dream came true, even though I was engaged to someone else and moved in,” he told the news agency.

Anderson and Peters tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place in Malibu, California on January 20. After the two ended their short relationship less than two weeks later, a Us Weekly source confirmed that Peters was the one who decided to pull the plug and that the duo never received a marriage certificate.

The Canadian actress confirmed the split in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on February 1. “I was moved by the warm welcome from Jon and my union,” she told the publication. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time to reassess what we want from life and from each other. Life is a journey and love is a process. “

She continued: “Given this universal truth, we have mutually decided to postpone formalizing our marriage certificate and placing our trust in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. “

Following her separation messages, the former Playboy model shared a quote about love via Instagram. “Love is a risk … 🌹”, she signed a photo of herself on the beach. “Madness always does the same thing and waits for different results.”

Before giving Peters the floor, he was married four times. She was with Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 children skirt from 2006 to 2007 and until Rick Saloman from 2007 to 2008 and a second time from 2014 to 2015. She shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 23 and Dylan Jagger Lee, 22, with the 57-year-old Mötley Crüe rocker.

Peters was now married to the actress Lesley Ann Warren from 1967 to 1977 Christine Peters from 1987 to 1993 and Mindy Peters from 2001 to 2004. He also has a 12 year romance with Barbra Streisand It started in the mid-1970s and continued until the 1980s.

Peters shares son Christopher Peters, 51, with Warren, 73, and daughters Caleigh Peters, 31 and Skye Peters, 30, with Christine, 66.

