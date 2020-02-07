Pamela Anderson spent only five days with Jon Peters Before he ended her marriage with a text message, Us Weekly confirmed exclusively.

The 52-year-old model spent half of the eleven days that she had married outside of 74 film maker in her Canada home and never got through the official papers to legalize her union. Then Peters sent a text message to his new bride calling her.

The text described her “wonderful unbelievable love party”, but read: “This whole matrimonial thing … scared me.”

Peters wrote: “It became clear to me that at 74, I needed a simple, quiet life and no international love relationship. So I think the best thing we can do is go away for a few days and you may need to go back to Canada, where we did it. The world knows we did it and I think we have to go our own way now. I hope you can forgive me. “

During their short marriage, the two were together for just four and a half days after closing their ties on January 20 at the Shutters on the Beach Hotel in Santa Monica.

An insider says they stayed with Peters until January 24th after the wedding and Anderson later flew to Canada. The former Baywatch star traveled to Los Angeles on January 29. The next day, Peters sent his message to end the relationship. Anderson flew to Canada again on January 31.

“Jon has spent his entire life making films and has accumulated a substantial fortune dedicated to his children,” reports one source. “He realized that marrying Pam could affect that, and he wasn’t willing to take that risk.”

The producer of A Star Is Born ended his text for the former Playboy Playmate with the fact that he still wanted her to play a role in a film called Private Dancer.

He added: “I love you, Jon. I want to be in your life forever. “

Anderson simply replied, “I forgive you” with an emoji throwing face after face.

This was the fifth marriage for both. The animal activist was previously married Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 children skirt from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. In the meantime, the former hairdresser was married to Henrietta Zampitellaactress Lesley Ann Warren and co-producers Christine Forsyth-Peters and Mindy Peters, He has three children.

Us Weekly asked Anderson’s representative for a comment.

