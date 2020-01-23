Jon Hamm watched soccer with friends in LA.

advertisement

Jon Hamm. Shutterstock

Celebrities were out this week, by Jon Hamm Watch football on 3rd base in LA Ashley Greene enjoy a workout to Anna Paquin rock a chic bun to the 2020 SAG Awards. Read on to find out more about the activities of the stars!

– Jon Hamm watched the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 3rd Base, an elevated sports lounge in Hollywood.

– Johnathan Cheban, also known as FoodGod, launched an Oreo Cookie Pop with Snack Pop at the Fancy Food Show at SNAX-Sational in San Francisco.

– Dave East moderated and performed his hits for Cameron Dallas and other celebrities at 1OAK in NYC.

– Heather Dorak picked up Meghan Markle at the airport in Canada with a Carbon38 shopping bag.

– Breaking Bad actor Danny Trejo celebrated the launch of the 2020 Polaris Slingshot, which now has an automatic transmission, at Drai’s nightclub in Las Vegas.

Danny Trejo. Devin Stinson

– MARA founder Allison McNamara celebrated the launch of the enzyme cleaning oil for chia and moringa algae with a brunch at Nic’s on Beverly in LA.

– MMA champion Conor McGregor celebrated his great victory against Donald Cerrone with family and friends at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

– Celebrity hairdresser David Stanwell used Taiwanese hair care brand SH-RD for styling Anna Paquins Hair for the 2020 SAG Awards.

– George Khalife, aka George the Jeweler, was hanging out with Ashanti backstage at their concert in detroit.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Hourglass Cosmetics

– Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the launch of the Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Concealer as the first brand ambassador to the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

– Ashley Greene enjoyed a STRONG by Zumba high-intensity training course in LA.

– Joey King rocked ALTAIRE’s phone box at the pre-party of the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards in LA.

– Kim Kardashians Shapewear brand SKIMS announced Nordstrom as its first trading partner on Wednesday, February 5.

