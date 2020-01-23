Jon Hamm watched soccer with friends in LA.
Jon Hamm. Shutterstock

Jon Hamm watched the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 3rd Base, an elevated sports lounge in Hollywood.

Johnathan Cheban, also known as FoodGod, launched an Oreo Cookie Pop with Snack Pop at the Fancy Food Show at SNAX-Sational in San Francisco.

Dave East moderated and performed his hits for Cameron Dallas and other celebrities at 1OAK in NYC.

Heather Dorak picked up Meghan Markle at the airport in Canada with a Carbon38 shopping bag.

– Breaking Bad actor Danny Trejo celebrated the launch of the 2020 Polaris Slingshot, which now has an automatic transmission, at Drai’s nightclub in Las Vegas.

Danny Trejo. Devin Stinson

– MARA founder Allison McNamara celebrated the launch of the enzyme cleaning oil for chia and moringa algae with a brunch at Nic’s on Beverly in LA.

– MMA champion Conor McGregor celebrated his great victory against Donald Cerrone with family and friends at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

– Celebrity hairdresser David Stanwell used Taiwanese hair care brand SH-RD for styling Anna Paquins Hair for the 2020 SAG Awards.

George Khalife, aka George the Jeweler, was hanging out with Ashanti backstage at their concert in detroit.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Hourglass Cosmetics

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the launch of the Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Concealer as the first brand ambassador to the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Ashley Greene enjoyed a STRONG by Zumba high-intensity training course in LA.

Joey King rocked ALTAIRE’s phone box at the pre-party of the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards in LA.

Kim Kardashians Shapewear brand SKIMS announced Nordstrom as its first trading partner on Wednesday, February 5.

