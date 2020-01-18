Jon Gosselin returns to 'All the Haters' with his latest DJ outing amid a drama with his ex-wife Kate

advertisement

Jon Gosselin wants everyone to know that he can still start the party. The former reality show star has dedicated himself again to DJing and shared a few pictures of his latest appearance in an Instagram story. As InTouch Weekly noted, the first snapshot was of his high-end DJ gear, but it was the second one that turned a few heads.

“To all haters! Already wrapped up,” Gosselin wrote about a photo of the crowd.

Former Jon and Kate Plus 8-star first became interested in DJs after divorcing his wife. Since then he has performed regularly as a DJ for events in the Pennsylvania region.

This is not the first time that Gosselin has used his Instagram to advertise himself a little. In December, he released another shot of his equipment, announcing that he would be turning the tables “for the next three hours.”

Gosselin spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 2017 about his side business that was taking place at the Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I am a member of the Senate DJ group and also help with the doctorate,” said Gosselin. “I hang up at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is both financially and emotionally rewarding. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

Back then he wasn’t just the DJ. When he wasn’t at the booth, he was part of the club’s men’s strip performance, the Men Untamed Revue Show, which he called “a blessing.”

“Since I’ve been at Senate DJ, I feel like I belong to something, and I’m not just alone out there – I feel like I’m part of a brotherhood or brotherhood.”

Between the DJ sets, his son Conrad documented their trip, in which he bought the family’s Christmas tree during the holidays. Given the long story of the drama between Jon and Kate Gosselin, it was a lighthearted moment. Just a few weeks earlier, Jon Gosselin talked about how much he hated the fact that he couldn’t spend Thanksgiving with his kids.

According to InTouch Weekly, a source close to the situation said that “Jon doesn’t care what Kate Gosselin has to say” regarding his Thanksgiving trip to St. Croix. “He took his girlfriend Colleen, whom he describes as drama-free, as a deliberate stab in Kate. He heard that some of the children were jealous that they weren’t allowed to walk, but that’s not in his hands anyway.”

