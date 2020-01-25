Jokic, Nuggets, Control Boards in 113-106 win over pelicans | National sport

advertisement

With Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant aggressively hitting the offensive glass, the Denver Nuggets managed to survive a nighttime shooting on the street for an unusual but enjoyable win.

Jokic had 27 points and secured seven of his 12 rebounds at the end of the offensive and the Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 on Friday evening.

Not only did the nuggets win below 40%, they also spent most of the second half without coach Michael Malone on the sidelines after receiving two quick technical fouls from official Eric Lewis at 9:10 in the third quarter.

“Obviously. I have to do better to be a leader and to control these competitive emotions, but I always think it is also necessary to fight for your boys to stand up for your boys,” said Malone, who his initial technical support for arguing a foul called against Grant and the second because of his response to the first, “I was just proud of the fact that they could get this out.”

Zion Williamson scored 15 points in about 21 minutes for New Orleans. The pelicans have dropped to 0-2 since the NBA activated the NBA’s best draft for the first time this season on Wednesday night after more than three months of rehabilitation after arthroscopic surgery on the right knee.

While the pelicans have limited Williamson’s playtime so far, he looked healthy when he dipped Holiday alley-oop lining and pushed his 6-foot, 6, 285-pound frame into the sky to help Malik Beasley’s 8-foot Swim sweater back several rows on the bleachers.

“My condition was much better, even though it was just a game and I feel like I can get my chemistry back with my teammates,” said Williamson. “I feel like I played well.”

Denver ended the season with 24 offensive rebounds and 35 second chance points.

“The status that strikes me is the rebound,” said Malone. “The fact that we managed to play hard and get contributions from so many people is great to see.”

Grant grabbed six of his nine rebounds at the end of the offensive and had 14 points. Torrey Graig and Michael Porter Jr. each had three offensive rebounds.

Porter Jr. and Craig each had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. The nuggets improved to 3-2 as security guard Jamal Murray failed with a left ankle injury.

Denver led most of the game by up to 15 points. The Pelicans were 1: 19 behind at 109: 106 on Josh Harts 3 when the problems that plagued them during the game hit Jokics’ miss 3 again. Will Barton grabbed the last Denver offensive rebound and landed in a driving catch-up 48.7 seconds before the end.

“I don’t think we wanted it enough tonight,” Williamson said. “It wasn’t really difficult to deal with their size. The task was to find a man and unpack him. As simple as that.”

The pelicans beat Denver at 46.3% to 37.7%, but made 17 sales and missed 12 free throws. The Nuggets surpassed New Orleans 56-45. The offensive rebound of the Nuggets led to 106 attempts to shoot New Orleans ’82.

JJ Redick scored 18 points for New Orleans and Hart ended up with 15 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes from the bank.

Nuggets: Will Barton scored 13 points while Monte Morris and Malik Beasley each added 10 points in spare roles. Denver improved to 21-3 when it overtook its opponent. … Malone’s sputum was his first in this season.

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram scored 13 points but missed 8 of 11 shots. … Holiday had 12 points, but missed 12 out of 17 shots. … E’Twaun Moore scored 10 points in 14:28 from the bank. Redick now has 1,832 career 3 points, past Kobe Bryant as 15th and Chauncey Billups as 14th in NBA history.

The pelicans defeated Denver with 16 points when Williamson was in the game. He climbed to tire to play a human-friendly finger role in which he extravagantly transferred the ball from his right hand to his left hand before shooting. His catch-up maneuver, a turn of 9 feet from the lane and three rebounds made for a 14-2 run that gave New Orleans a short 72:70 lead in the third quarter.

Williamson had to get out at 6:52 for the last time, and fans shouted “We want Zion” in the final minutes as the pelicans tried to return.

Williamson said whether he starts or ends a quarter: “Didn’t really bother me. I only play whenever they need me. “

Nuggets: hosts Houston on Sunday.

Pelicans: hosts Boston on Sunday night in their last three home games.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

