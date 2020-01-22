Joker Honest Trailer Laughs loudly at the saddest clown in the world

advertisement

The award-winning blockbuster joker just got the “honest trailer” treatment and the resulting video is as funny as you would expect. From Screen Junkies, the honest trailer series of videos uses up-to-date footage from the films discussed and offers brand new narratives to describe the film in more detail than in a typical TV commercial. Given the popularity of jokerIt was only a matter of time before it got its own honest trailer, and of course the negative press is in the foreground joker before its release in theaters.

“Prepare for a film that the media said is too dangerous for you, which made the audience much more excited than regular marketing could ever have done,” the narrator said at the beginning of the video. It is controversial, but exactly what sets the tone, where else joker honest trailer will go. The amusing video shows more than six minutes of amusing observations. This includes the narrator offering a lot of verbal treasures like this: “He is a loner who deserves all your sympathy for being poor and mentally ill, but deserves all your contempt for being a viral video star and wannabe comedian . ” You can watch the full video below.

Todd Phillips heads joker using a screenplay written together with Scott Silver. With Joaquin Phoenix in the leading role, the film follows a wannabe comedian named Arthur Fleck, whose bad luck and mental problems have led him to become the most polarizing figure in Gotham City and Batman’s future archenemy. Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy and Brett Cullen also play the leading role. In addition to a billion dollars at the box office and a variety of records, joker is also a critical hit as Joaquin Phoenix only takes home a Screen Actors Guild Award this week for his performance in the film.

As highlighted in the honest trailer, there was much controversy surrounding the upcoming release of joker in the months before its premiere. Since the film focuses on mental health and shows the portrayal of a white man who commits murder, there have been some widespread concerns joker would trigger a rash of copycat murders on those who watched the film. Fortunately for everyone, these concerns turned out to be unfounded joker I killed the box office and not much else. Those who complained about the film’s release prior to its release have largely become quiet since then.

joker is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. So if you missed the billionaire blockbuster in the cinema, you can take it home now to watch it for yourself. The honest trailer brings many interesting observations about the controversial film, but its success speaks for itself joker quickly became one of the most popular films of 2019 after its big screen release. The joker The honest trailer video shown above is from Screen Junkies on YouTube.

