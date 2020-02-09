SIMILAR POSTS

Do you remember when Jeff ran over a guy at last year’s kidding finale? Yes, it happened. He may not be the ill-intentioned show host for kids on the block, but Jeff’s slowly unraveling mind is beyond his responsibility and within reach – especially Jill’s mowed friend Peter. How will Jeff find his way out of this? Will Jill find out the truth? Let’s summarize this premiere again and find out.

The episode begins with a review of Jeff and Jill’s wedding. As soon as the happy couple smashed the ceremony flute, we immediately cut to Jeff’s decimated windshield just seconds after he walked over Big P. He is stunned in silence until his phone rings. It is the Pickles train that serenades him on Christmas Eve. While standing over the body, he asks the child on the phone whether he is a good boy. Jim Carrey’s face in this scene is absolutely creepy and takes the excitement of the terrible scene to a new level.

Jeff knocks on Jill’s door and after a failed Christmas Eve call at 911, the two load Peter into Jeff’s car and take him to the hospital. Jeff hits someone else, but, phew, it’s just a plastic Santa; At least it was a coincidence this time! After throwing the windshield out and panicking a lot, they’ll arrive safely, but Peter – and Jeff – haven’t left the forest yet.

DeeDee and Scott try to share some difficult news with their daughter, but they keep talking as she opens Christmas presents. After Jeff calls to say that he may have killed Peter, DeeDee says bluntly, “We’re getting divorced,” and the girl who screamed like a banshee last season seems pretty indifferent.

In the hospital, Jeff admits what he did to DeeDee and says that he will tell Jill everything. “You have to lie now,” his sister tells him. “Under no circumstances should you tell her what you did or anyone.” Jeff doesn’t know how to lie, so she asks him to consider it a secret. And if Peter dies, there is no point in confessing. (Whoa, that’s wild, Dee.)

Will, who was partying in Jeff’s empty house next door, is still in shock. “My mother will hit him in the dessert if I tell her he was in the closet next door,” he tells his friends. Looks like Will has the power to destroy every inch of intimacy. Jeff and Jill worked so hard to recover. Honestly, I wouldn’t go above and beyond the child.

Jill tells Jeff that she’s sorry that this happened to him and that it ruined his Christmas party. Jeff hugs her tightly and stops his confession. A doctor tells them that Peter is stable and that they will know more in the morning. Jeff, Jill and Will leave the hospital, arm in arm. Jeff finally got what he wanted … and all he had to do was attack the vehicle to get it! Small potatoes.

Inside the house, Jeff tries again to tell Jill about the house next door, but she cuts him off and asks him to stay over there. Jeff asks Will if he told his mother about the house next door, but Will’s secret is safe. “I like seeing you two together, more than I like seeing you two separately,” says Will. I have so many reservations about this child, but it seems sincere right now. Does that mean he won’t change his mind and set everything on fire? The jury is out.

Jill wakes up to find Jeff has embellished a beautiful Christmas morning with gifts and pancakes. They share a delicious breakfast full of laughter and smiles until Jill’s phone rings and they interrupt their striking moment. Peter’s Mormon family arrives at the hospital and the doctor tells them that he needs a new liver within two days or that he is broken.

After some deliberation, Jeff admits that Peter didn’t get into the traffic. “I was having fun,” he tells his family. The camera swings out as we watch Jeff with our bare soul from outside the waiting room doors. Since no other matches are possible, Jeff volunteers to donate part of his organ to Peter. As he prepares for the operation, his phone rings again and it is another chapter of the Pickles train that serenades him. He asks the child if it was a good boy this year and the guy replies, “Were you a good boy this year?”

Will Jill freak out or what? Will Jeff save the face by saving Peter? Rate the premiere and enter your comments below!