Roses are red, violets are blue, and hearts get super dizzy on Valentine’s Day.

You are probably thinking of this beautiful restaurant where you have your Valentine’s Day dinner or what you give as a present that will knock your socks off. Maybe the latest iPhone, a bouquet of roses, or a truckload of chocolate treats?

Love is really a remarkable thing to celebrate, but there’s only something worth celebrating when you’re healthy and alert. In a moment you can have everything that life has to offer and lose everything in a split second due to a small decision.

Our decisions make the difference in our daily results. Wrong decisions can lead to mistakes that can change the cause of life, and we all have families and friends who mean the world to us.

They take care of us and count on us always showing up for them. It only takes one decision to define how the story ends – an incorrect turn of a steering wheel while driving under the influence of alcohol can change a beautiful story.

If you go out to celebrate life and love this Valentine’s Day season, it is your sole responsibility to stay safe. Exercise your right to life by choosing never to drink or drive.

If you end up having drinks, even if it’s a bottle or a glass, choose the safer option and get a designated driver. You shouldn’t drink when you drive because one drink is one too many.

#JoinThePact is a worldwide campaign by Diageo to reduce accidents and injuries from drunk driving. Over 20 million people worldwide have committed to never drinking and driving to make our roads safer for everyone.

Visit the #JoinThePact website to sign up now and learn more about our goal of reducing the number of accidents while driving beverages by 2025.

Sponsored content