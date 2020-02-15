A Christian platform that helps people pray is growing five years after it started. The website is called Hozana.org and brings together various “communities” that are hosted by organizations or even individuals.

This year Hozana invites you to live Lent to the fullest thanks to two fantastic prayer groups.

Hozana in a nutshell:

The mission is to bring the world together in prayer over the Internet. The goal is to help Christians to persevere in their daily prayer life without feeling lonely.

For this Lent, two different religious communities have prepared a program to prepare your heart for Easter:

Carmelite:: Spend Lent 2020 with Brother Lawrence of the Resurrection.

His writings and meditations on scripture will be sent to you every morning from a Carmelite point of view. Walk with Brother Lawrence in the practice of God’s presence.

The Augustinian Brothers: Let yourself be led away from yourself in one movement to meet God in another! During this holy time you will be guided through the Word of God with deep reflection by the brothers.

How does it work? To follow these spiritual guides, register on the community page that interests you by clicking “I join” and then either sign in or sign in when you are a first-time user. Once you are registered, you will receive spiritual content throughout Lent that will help you get closer to God.

Every time a publication is posted on the community prayer page, you will receive an email notification and in your Hozana prayer room (either on the website or in the app) so you can pray no matter when or where you are ,

Hozana is a non-profit Catholic association with an ecumenical vocation. Hozana is a social prayer network that enables its members to create online prayer communities based on various spiritual statements.

Hozana.org is also an app available on the App Store for iOS and the Google Store for Android that allows you to pray no matter when or where you are.