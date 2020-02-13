Julian Smith was dismissed as Northern Irish secretary, Andrea Leadsom as business secretary, and Theresa Villiers lost her job as environmental secretary when the British Prime Minister reshuffled the cabinet.

Other high-ranking ministers who were deleted by Boris Johnson were Geoffrey Cox from his position as Attorney General and Esther McVey as Minister of Housing.

Mr. Smith’s departure took place just a few weeks after brokering the deal that restored the powersharing administration in Stormont.

Mr Smith said it was “the greatest privilege” to serve the people of Northern Ireland and he was “extremely grateful” to have been given the chance to serve “this amazing part of our country”.

“The warmth and support from people across NI has been incredible,” he said on Twitter.

“Thank you very much.”

Mr. Smith was called to see the Prime Minister in his office when the reshuffle began.

Speculation over Mr. Smith’s position has focused on the terms of the Stormont deal, as Tory fears that this may pave the way for law enforcement action against British soldiers.

The Minister of Axes’ allies, however, said it was “shitty” to point out that Mr. Johnson and number 10 had not been informed of the process and details of the deal.

Although female ministers appeared to bear the brunt of the reshuffle, Downing Street indicated that the number of women at the cabinet table would not decrease.

Minister of Culture Baroness Morgan has already announced that she will step down as minister while Ms. Leadsom, Ms. Villiers and Ms. McVey have been fired.

Ms. Leadsom said it was a “real privilege” to be in the government for six years, adding, “I will continue to work from the back benches to ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”

Ms. Villiers said: “What the Prime Minister gives, the Prime Minister takes away: just over six months ago, I was pleased to be invited by the Prime Minister to return to the government after three years on the bank benches.

“This morning he told me I had to make room for someone.”

Former Tory leadership competitor Ms. McVey said she was “very sorry to be released from my duties.”

Mr Cox made it clear that he had been fired instead of leaving his role and said, “I am now leaving the government at the Prime Minister’s request.”

Defense ministers Anne-Marie Trevelyan, former Brexit minister Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan are among the female MPs to be promoted during the restructuring process.

Alok Sharma is expected to be promoted from his current cabinet position at International Development, while Paymaster General Oliver Dowden, who is visiting the cabinet, is also due for a bigger job.

A source at number 10 said: “The Prime Minister wants this reshuffle to lay the foundations for the government now and in the future.

“He wants to promote a generation of talent that will continue to be promoted in the coming years.”

The youngest ministerial rank – the parliamentary under-state secretary at state level – is likely to have a gender breakdown between 50 and 50 after the reshuffle.

By summer, Mr. Johnson also wants to make sure that at least 60% of the assistant ministers – the parliamentary private secretaries – are women, compared with 18% at present.

In a sign that male ministers could pay the price, Chris Skidmore stated that he had left his post as university minister to “spend more time with his child”.

George Freeman said he was “on my bike” after losing his transportation job.

However, at least one minister also lost, and Nus Ghani left the Ministry of Transport with Mr. Freeman.

Other factors that will play a role in this reshuffle include filling the vacant role of the Cop26 UN climate summit after Claire O’Neill’s dismissal, and deciding whether Steve Barclay should abolish the Brexit department after leaving the country Brexit will return to government on January 31 European Union.

Senior ministers such as Chancellor Sajid Javid, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab are expected to remain in place, while Downing Street has confirmed that Grant Shapps will continue to serve as Secretary of Transportation.

Mr. Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has reportedly sought a larger number of ministers and a restructuring of Whitehall departments, but number 10 insiders believe the prime minister will implement a “more conventional” reshuffle.