Johnny Marr joins Hans Zimmer at No Time To Die

I just signed up for No time to die As the successor to the outgoing composer Dan Romer, Hans Zimmer was facing a race against time last week to prepare the score for the release of the Bond film in April this year.

As reported by NME, Johnny Marr, former guitarist of The Smiths, will be working on the music for with Zimmer No time to dieHe had previously teamed up with the Oscar winner Beginning and The amazing Spider-Man 2 and performed on his live tours.

“Part of the legacy of Bond films is cult music, and I’m very happy to bring my guitar with me No time to dieSaid Marr.

The news follows shortly after the announcement that US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the theme song for this piece No time to dieShe is the youngest artist to sing a Bond melody at the age of 18.

Bond has left active duty and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No time to die will be released on April 2, 2020 in the UK and April 8, 2020 in the United States. The stars are Daniel Craig (James Bond), Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Tanner) and Léa Seydoux (Madeleine) Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld). Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen (Velvet Buzzsaw), Dali Benssalah (A faithful man) and David Dencik (On top of the lake).

