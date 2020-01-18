Johnny Marr is working on the score for the new Bond film No Time To Die

advertisement

Manchester music icon Johnny Marr brings his legendary guitar to the score for the new James Bond film.

The former guitarist and co-songwriter from The Smiths has announced that he is reuniting with film music composer Hans Zimmer – this time to write the score for No Time To Die.

advertisement

The 25th film in the 007 series, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, shows Daniel Craig in his last appearance as a British intelligence agent.

“Part of the Bond film legacy is iconic music, so I’m very happy to take my guitar to No Time To Die,” said the 56-year-old musician.

From Rusholme with love

(Image: Niall Lea)

“Sounds great,” said a fan of the collaboration.

“Fantastic news. I’m looking forward to the film even more now. Shatter it,” tweeted another.

“Ah, Mr. Marr, we were expecting you !!!!!!” wrote another.

And another joke: “From Rusholme with love …”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Marr and Zimmer have already collaborated on films such as Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

This happened after Bad Guy hitmaker Billie Eilish confirmed that she would sing the theme tune for No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old singer will make history as the youngest artist to ever record a Bond song.

advertisement