Shane MacGowan, a biography of The Pogues, was announced as a co-producer of the film Shane along with Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.

The film will follow the spectacular rise of MacGowan and the accompanying desperate lows with moments from his varied life. The legendary rock documentary Julien Temple will also direct.

MacGowan and Depp have been friends for almost three decades, and the Caribbean pirates appear to have been thrilled to have the chance to be part of the project.

Depp said: “Having known Shane for 30 years, I am honored to produce the final film about both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the 20th century.”

Temple said of the project, “It’s not the easiest thing to make a film about Shane MacGowan. The next thing I can think of is one of these David Attenborough films. They set the camera traps. You wait and wait, hoping that one day the snow leopard will release them.

“If you actually capture the unique power of Shane’s personality, even for a moment on the screen, you will see that everything has paid off.”

Irish actor Barry Keoghan will take on the role of MacGowan in the film when the enigmatic singer became famous with The Pogues after the punk era and recorded MacGowan’s motto for life. It is better to burn out than to hide.

The synopsis says the film will reveal “Shane’s true punk and poetic nature, culminating in its 60th birthday celebration, where singers, movie stars and rock’n’roll outlaws gathered to remember the knees. “

Watch Shane MacGowan perform “Dirty Old Town” with The Pogues in Dublin, 1986

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfVsGapy5vQ [/ embed]

Remarks