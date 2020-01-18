Johnny Cash broadcasts Elvis Costello's 'The Big Light' live

advertisement

Johnny Cash is a man who knows a cover or two. Man in Black’s career is littered with sensational cover versions, many of which define Cash as an artist.

From his replay of Nine Inch Nails ” Hurt ” to his only Billboard 100 Top 10 hit with Shel Silverstein’s ‘A Boy Named Sue’ in 1969, Johnny Cash has been able to direct every song he has to deal with. His performance of Elvis Costello’s “The Big Light” is another reminder of this power.

Cash’s cover appeared on his Johnny Cash Is Coming To Town album in 1987 and under some strange circumstances. Costello had just released the song himself, his new wave punk energy in the song was a defining moment on his King of America record. The album was the first that Costello recorded after an ugly argument without his backing band The Attractions.

This meant that Costello relied on the classic styling of T Bone Burnett and Elvis Presley’s legendary TCB backing band, and guitarists James Burton and Jerry Scheff added an extra helping of class. However, when Cash recorded the song a year later, he transformed it into something very special.

With a heavy horn section, the rural charm of the Carter Family and the vocal power that Cash has in buckets, this cover is a polite and peacock joy. He turns Costello’s morning after night before thinking into a more glamorous night than hangover morning.

Costello and Cash worked more frequently than initially thought. Her mutual friend, legendary singer-songwriter Nick Lowe, had invited both artists to his home studio, where they recorded a version of George Jones’ ‘We Oughta Be Ashamed’. The song would wait until 2004 for it to appear on Almost Blue’s second CD with bonus tracks. The track was held back by Costello after joyfully admitting that it sounded “like a whimpering schoolgirl next to John”.

The couple even duet “The Big Light” when the Carter Family arrived in London and Costello showed up. Costello was again committed when Cash returned to a special show at the Royal Albert Hall in London two years later. For now, watch Johnny Cash and the Carter family perform “The Big Light” below.

