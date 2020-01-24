advertisement

Carol Main

January 24, 2020

Richard Kaufman conducts the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in this concert series dedicated to the Oscar-winning repertoire of the composer

Who needs popcorn when there is delicious film music by John Williams to enjoy? In a no-hold-barred program of the award-winning scores of the great film composer, John Williams at the Oscars presents RSNO music from no fewer than 11 soundtracks, from the Star Wars main title to ET’s ‘Adventures on Earth’. Audiences in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow are eager, with other set favorites including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade ‘Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra and the nail-biting’ Theme from Jaws’.

Williams composed his 88th birthday on February 8 and is simply extraordinary. His name is synonymous with Star Wars and, although his involvement so far has always been about the music, he now even appears on the screen, albeit in a cameo role as a non-speaking bartender in The Rise of Skywalker. At the time of writing, Williams’ score for The Rise of Skywalker is one of the five nominees for the BAFTA Award for Best Original Music. Given a track record of seven wins from 16 nominations over the years, fingers may not have to be crossed too tightly for a different prize. At the Oscars, which takes place just a few days after the BAFTAs in Los Angeles, the same score is a major contender. Although known as his last Star Wars score, a win would break Williams’ own record of five wins from 52 Oscar nominations.

Proving why his music is so popular, the selection of the RSNO will also bring out lesser-known pieces such as “Getting Out the Vote” and “With Malice Toward None” from Steven Spielberg’s historic drama 2012, Lincoln, starring Daniel Day – Lewis as American president Abraham Lincoln. The first is a cheerful kind of national anthem, the second slowly moving and statesmanlike. Making emotional contact with an audience is of course one of the most powerful skills in writing Williams. It is impossible not to be moved by the captivating main theme from Schindler’s List, again a runaway success of the award-winning combination of Spielberg and Williams. More cheerful is the delightful ‘Lost Boys Ballet’ by Hook and the darkly dramatic ‘Escapades’, with solo alto saxophone, by Catch Me If You Can.

Mr. Richard Kaufman, responsible for bringing all this together, is a specialist in conducting music for film and TV. Known in the US for his many CSOs during the film seasons with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and now in his 28th season as Principal Pops Conductor of Pacific Symphony, he also has the permanent title of Pops Conductor Laureate at the Dallas Symphony. Kaufman also has a special relationship with John Williams after sharing the stage with the big man during the annual Tanglewood Film Night in Massachusetts in 2016.

John Williams at the Oscars, Caird Hall, Dundee, Thu March 19; Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Fri Mar 20; Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Sat 21 March. Sponsored by Capital Document Solutions. More information at rsno.org.uk

