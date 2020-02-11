Sometimes films made by fans are the best, because they are so amusing that they make a person laugh or even a little interest, because they travel in a direction that many people do not think about. I also like to ask many people to remember the moment in John Wick 3 when he pronounced his real name and also spoke about being an orphan. The film itself was so action-packed that many people had to return and try to find the moment when this happened, as many likely have already done, as there is a lot that can be missed without it since the story of trying John Wick is a bit complicated. But in this fan film, it’s funny to see how they combine a few aspects of Keanu’s characters and go back to create the origins of the legend he became in Hollywood. In his earliest days, it might be hard to see that one day he would be worshiped like an actor, especially considering that Ted and Bill and Ted’s character somehow made him do it in one version point to become. But at some point its size came out, and with films like The Matrix, John Wick and many others, Keanu has become a living legend that many people adore.

Keanu Reeves’ career has skyrocketed in recent decades and much has to do with the patience he has shown in his career since there was a time when many people thought he was little worth more than a surfer- Role as it was given in point break. But luckily, he has managed to show a lot of people what he is worth over the years, and things have really peaked when it comes to John Wick. Now that he comes back as Ted in Bill and Ted Face the Music and reappears as Neo in The Matrix 4, people have an even greater chance of seeing him continue the projects that have firmly established his size and will help to get its status as one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. The idea that he won’t be rewarded for such roles without having a few minor awards and a paycheck is actually uplifting as it enables Keanu to be one of the most revered people in show business, mostly because it doesn’t make him look like a glory dog ​​or someone who has to get up and deliver a passionate speech that takes longer than it takes to say “thank you”. Believe it or not, he’s been nominated for several Razzie awards, but has never won the “prestigious” Oscar that so many actors win every year. This is really a good thing and I’ll explain why.

It is of course a personal opinion, but it is still possible here. Those who win the Oscars are often talented and very impressive actors who have done something extraordinary, even if it is not the performance that ultimately convinced the academy that they are worth the price. Unfortunately, too many awards are given that feel that they are not deserved or in any way justified for those who have received them. In other words, the Academy Awards have become more of a farce to demonstrate the bias of the judges than the merits of those who have impressed the people who make actors and films still popular, the fans. Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter has more to offer. Sure, if the fans were responsible for the most prestigious award ceremonies, things would be a bit chaotic, but in many ways they would be very different, even as the fan favorites are often not on the podium as moderators, but as winners for theirs massive contributions to show business. It’s easy to see that Keanu was nominated at least several times at this point and would have won at least one Oscar if the fans were in charge.

But it’s nice to see that he didn’t win one as his humble and very patient stance could change, although many would argue that this is highly unlikely. Over the years he has become a personality that many look up to, be inspired by and who can easily be considered one of the coolest and nicest actors in Hollywood. This is a big reason why this fan film is so great because it has an original story based on its John Wick character that is downright touching and even legendary in its own way.