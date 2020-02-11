Saturday afternoon fever? John Travolta and Kelly Preston Everyone smiled as they enjoyed a lazy weekend together at home. Long-time lovebirds looked sweeter than ever in a selfie shared by actress Jerry Maguire on February 8.

“Just hang out on a Saturday afternoon!” The 57-year-old gushed next to a black heart emoji on Instagram. In the super-cute snapshot, Kelly can be seen beaming with joy as she snuggles up to John, 65, and spends some well-deserved R&R together. The couple remained relaxed as the blonde beauty put on makeup and sweated while the Saturday Night Fever star was wearing a black t-shirt.

Fans of John and his beloved wife, who had tied the knot in 1991 and who share 19-year-old daughter Ella, 9-year-old son Benjamin, and late son Jett, flooded Kelly’s comment area with heartwarming messages. “You look so happy! What a blessing!” One fan wrote while another raved: “I love you both so much!” A third fan commented: “Love! Love! Love!”

We can’t imagine how difficult it must be to create two careers in Hollywood while raising a brood of children, but somehow Kelly and John can do it. During the chat with Closer Weekly in November 2017, the pulp fiction star and enthusiastic mother showed how they are keeping their marriage stronger than ever.

“We are very concerned about each other and protect each other – and we keep [our relationship] up to date,” said John, who had lost son Jett in January 2009, exclusively at that time. “Check in and keep growing and changing,” Kelly said.

“Go on, just you two,” added the grease actor, noting that some couples “can’t figure out what the new needs are for each other. If you put a little energy into the inventory of” What have you been interested in lately? “Stuck, you can keep it fresh.

The proud father reiterated his sweet feelings in an earlier interview with Closer in October 2014. At that time, John revealed how he and Kelly had last married their decades-long Hollywood marriage.

“Frankly, after the first few years of a relationship, if you don’t create it, it won’t exist,” he said at the time. “It won’t happen by itself. You have to feed and refuel it, and if you let it go as if by magic, it will disappear by magic.”