John Rich announces a meat jerky line

John Rich has found another way to expand his Redneck Riviera brand.

The Big & Rich Star has partnered with The Classic Jerky to announce a new line of meat snacks. The U.S.-made jerky will be available in three flavors: whiskey BBQ strips, Amarillo strips with heat-seasoned pork, and spicy fried cucumber strips with seasoned pork. The snacks will be available on the Redneck Riviera website from mid-February.

“I think I found a nice compliment for the whiskey with the new redneck line of meat snacks! The Classic Jerky Company was a great partner as we spent months describing the flavors and getting the approval of the rich household, “said the country star in a press release.” I’m not really excited to see what we can achieve with this brand. In just two short years, we managed to conquer the nation with an affordable, high-quality whiskey line, sponsor a national concert tour, and bring some delicious-tasting, tender meat snacks to the market. ”

The Jerky line is the latest development in Richs Redneck Riviera, which includes a restaurant and bar in downtown Nashville, as well as an original whiskey line. Rich also uses Redneck Riviera to give something back to something he cares about. 10 percent of the profits go to Folds of Honor.

Rich was also named for the new Fox Nation show The Pursuit! With John Rich. Recorded at Rich in Nashville, it shows the country star and some of his famous friends talking about their journey to success. The launch is scheduled for February and will air on Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service.

