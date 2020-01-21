John Paul White + Duet by Lee Ann Womack

advertisement

John Paul White was originally not going to make a duet of his song “This Isn’t Gonna End Well” by The Hurting Kind from 2019. However, once he listened to the song, he could not deny that the story made more sense when it was told by two people.

When he was considering who he would cut the track with, he immediately thought of Lee Ann Womack. Below White explains why.

I knew it for a while [Womack]. We would always meet at certain events, especially if she didn’t do much about the regular Music Row country, but did her own thing. We started meeting each other at festivals, or at the Americana Awards, or whatever. It was just a mutual admiration. And we would always do what songwriters and artists do all the time: “We have to work on something! Yes, let’s do that!” And then you never do it.

With that song I didn’t write it as a duet. I wrote it with Bobby Braddock, but when I was making the work tape, I started to pay attention and realize – this was not a one-way conversation.

This is not just one person who knows it is a bad idea. It is stronger if two people say it to each other, not that one knows it is a bad idea, but the other does not and pushes. It would just feel like a stalker song like, “Oh, God, please stop pushing me on this.” I didn’t want it to feel that way, so I thought it made it stronger to make it a duet.

And I immediately thought of it [Womack]. I feel that her voice fits everything she wants. I heard her singing with other people and we had a Cayamo cruise together a few times. I saw her sitting and singing with other people, and her voice is – she is not a chameleon, where she can adjust her voice to fit – which I do a lot – but she does one thing … that always works, [with a ] man or woman.

So I was really excited to shoot at that. It clicked quickly and I am really proud of it.

