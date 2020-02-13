We live in a time when the world gives more voice to women. A time in which feminism is represented not only by the female gender, but also by men who equally believe that women deserve a place at the table. A table that for some reason has been occupied by men for a long time. It is surprising that they have never been smothered by all that testosterone.

Given the restructuring that is currently taking place around the world, I wonder if I am the only African man who has difficulty adapting. Yes, I’m fighting.

You should know that this is neither a feminist article nor an article that confirms “The Man”. It is simply a report about an African man re-evaluating what he has been taught. Who wants to step on their toes in a rapidly changing world?

If you’ve heard Chimamanda Ngozi AdichieIn the speech on “We should all be feminists”, you already know the story of the African woman (and that of women around the world) and how much her reality is smeared at a young age. The truth is surely bitter and only a defiant voice like Chimamanda’s might dare to speak it.

As the world tries to rewrite their injustice with women, I wonder who is trying to help “The Man” unlearn what he has known over the years.

Here’s a shock, nobody actually takes the time to teach boys to be in society. We just grow up and learn independence and masculinity from every perspective of society. Trust me, everything we know is difficult to unlearn, but essential.

I am an African man – born in Nigeria and raised in a typically African way. I grew up in a house run by my widowed mother with an equal number of boys and girls. I watched my sisters become women. They were taught to be female and to do tasks that were supposed to be for women. Of course the boys did the opposite of this “without instruction”. We all knew our place.

My sisters learned to cook, wash and clean. Some would say that they are ready to take care of their own households sometime in the future. The boys, on the other hand, were expected to be boys. Cope with the much harder tasks and whatever else the boys do.

I remember asking for learning to cook and my mother replied, “No son of mine will learn how to cook.” Incidentally, that was a very long time ago. Would you blame her Her mother probably didn’t teach her brothers. Who knows?

When I was growing up, the only thing I saw at home and in other Nigerian homes was how much work was done to ensure that women knew their place in the family and also in society. While you might get upset about it, it was normal for most of us and somehow the girls never complained. You just couldn’t. Well, they didn’t know better. Back then, every time a girl stood up against a boy, you heard words like, “Don’t you know he’s a boy?”

A typical African boy who lives in the same house with a young African girl would expect her to cook, clean, and take care of the little chores around the house. Well, he would turn to the more “male” duties in the apartment. In Africa, a woman’s place has long been under a man. The reality becomes clear at a young age. It is sad but true.

The boys were superior by default – not because they deserved it, but because the invisible powers had given them power. And the girls? Apparently, they were taught to submit to the boy no matter what. The girls couldn’t do boy stuff because they were girls. “You had to be a girl”. Once my illiterate woman almost had a heart attack because my sister wasn’t sitting like a girl. It was almost as if she had broken the women’s code.

Don’t even let me start with the religious studies we had back then. Incidentally, I am a Christian. While we celebrated many of the inspiring male characters in the Bible, many of the bravest women in the Bible like Esther, Ruth, etc. weren’t as enthusiastic. The men were everyone’s role models – they were the ones we worshiped and talked about.

In secondary school, we had more male senior prefects than female ones. Scratch that, let me rephrase that, we haven’t had any female “senior prefects” in my six years in secondary school. It seemed that no matter how smart you were, you only had to be a boy to qualify. Nobody really thought about it. It was what it was. It was … standard. Even at the university, course representatives and presidents of the student association were male. Whoever set the rules would make sure everyone followed them. Women could only strive to fight for the lower ranks or for assistants. “It was her place”.

Who gave this power to the man? This is a question that no one knows the answers to. Well, maybe time has done it. Think about it: Over the years, men have repeatedly taken up spaces, so it looks like every piece of space belongs to them. It made it somehow give to “them”. On the other hand, you can only give what is really yours. Now imagine my legitimate African self running on eggshells in this rapidly changing world. How do I learn what I already know?

Once I went to breakfast with a friend who drove and paid for me. While we were sitting at our table, a male waiter came up to me and asked if I parked the car outside without paying attention to the lady with me. From what he knew, “The Man” brought the lady to dinner. That is all we know on this continent. The continent of the man. How do you learn

It is certainly a challenge to adapt to this new world, but it would not be so strenuous to teach younger boys a new lesson about a woman’s place. The “rules” may have been written some time ago, but we exist to rewrite them.

The African man must know that a woman’s place exists exactly where his place is.