Martina McBride’s husband, John, and her renowned recording complex, Blackbird Studio, were found guilty of revenge on a former employee who claimed that the working studio’s conditions were illegal. The conviction will result in a demand for nearly $ 500,000, Fox 17 Nashville reports.

In 2018, former Blackbird Studio manager Richard Hanson sued McBrides and the recording studio. He claimed the country star and her producer’s husband had treated unfair interns unfairly over the five years that Hanson worked at Blackbird Studio. Hanson’s lawsuit also claimed that John McBride fired Hanson after Hanson informed McBrides that he had filed the original lawsuit for treating interns.

Hanson claimed that unpaid Blackbird Studio interns were subjected to unfair treatment and were forced to do a number of personal errands for the McBrides, including grocery shopping and bathroom cleaning. He also claimed that an intern was once asked to respond to a possible intruder in the couple’s house and to provide a take-away pistol, although the intern had no firearm experience.

“It seemed that the main beneficiaries of the [McBride’s] internship program [the McBrides] were not the unpaid interns,” said Hanson in his lawsuit. “The defendants made it clear to [Hanson] that his unpaid internship program is a means of recruiting free workers for whom they would otherwise have to pay employees.”

Hanson said McBrides’ actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and that his dismissal violated the Tennessee Public Protection Act, claiming that this was in retaliation. He sued $ 1 million in addition to additional payments, benefits, continued wages, and other damages.

Blackbird Studio serves as a home for well-known names such as Alabama, Ed Sheeran, the White Stripes and Taylor Swift. When the lawsuit was published, the McBrides rejected the charges against them. “John and I have created a culture at Blackbird that is familiar and supportive for anyone who walks through the doors,” said Martina McBride at the time.

