He loves them all! John Legend appreciated his wife Chrissy TeigenThe least popular body part, her feet, in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The 41-year-old legend appeared on Friday, February 14, as a guest presenter on the Ellen DeGeneres show and decided to pay homage to Teigen’s feet after playing a clip from an earlier interview Ellen DeGeneres and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, 34.

“You know it’s true. My wife’s feet are unique, you know,” said the voice coach on Friday’s show. “Personally, I am in love with her feet. I love her feet very much and in honor of Valentine’s Day I asked Ellen’s good people to put together a tribute to their absolutely unique feet. “

The audience was then spoiled with a video montage of the model’s feet. There were photos of her with heels, close-up pictures of her toes, distant snapshots and much more, all synchronized with Legend’s song “All of You”.

“Honestly, she’ll literally kill me, but I think these feet are beautiful,” said the father of two after the clip. “I love her. And I want to wish my wife a happy Valentine’s Day.”

The model informed DeGeneres, 62, in November 2018 that she had “terrible feet”, which she referred to as “Asian jungle feet (designed to climb trees”), but Legend is clearly okay with them.

Before the Ellen episode aired, the crooner “Love Me Now” made V-Day pancakes for his ladies, 3-year-old daughter Luna and Teigen. They were heart shaped and the Cravings author was a big fan.

“Oh my god, it’s beautiful!” Teigen said in a video she shared on her Instagram stories on Friday.

When asked if she loved the fancy pancakes, Luna simply said to her father: “Yes!”

A few days before the holidays, Dough revealed on her Cravings website that Valentine’s Day was a bigger deal for Legend than for her.

“I really don’t care about Valentine’s Day or dates – it’s John who takes care of it. Trust me, I can spend days doing nothing and staying at home – I would thrive,” wrote the Lip Sync Battle presenter a question on their website about their best V-Day date on Wednesday, February 12th.

Although the couple sets off from time to time, the mother of two children prefers to stay inside.

“My favorite dates are when we stay at home and John cooks – he makes either Jamaican chicken or Jerk Lamb Chops (depending on the mood) and it’s really my version of heaven,” she said. “Both are so rich in taste, but make sure you eat them with banana rice and plantains to get the perfect mix of sweet and salty!”

