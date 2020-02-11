John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen definitely belong to the top stars that many have described as “relationship goals”. So it is only right that the R&B pop singer uses his talent for love to motivate others for Valentine’s Day.

On Monday (February 7th), social media giant Facebook announced that it has teamed up with John Legend for a new series that specifically aims to showcase love. As of Wednesday (February 9th), the singer-songwriter and Facebook will release eight episodes of the Dear John: Legendary Love Letters project. Each episode shows love letters, true love stories, friendships, blind dating and long-distance relationships and explores different ways in which people express love.

“Love is universal, love is constantly evolving, but it is also a constant,” said the legend. “To celebrate this Valentine’s Day, we asked about love, family and friendship stories and received letters from all over the world. Telling stories full of heart, hope, inspiration and joy, and we wanted to spread all this love to you. Thank you for yours Stories, thanks for sharing with us, I’m going to read a few to the world. “

Dear John, Legendary Love Letters will premiere on Sunday, February 9th on Legend’s Facebook page with a new episode that will be released daily through February 14th.

Check out the trailer below.