Since winning six awards at The Oscars last night, including Best Film, responses to parasites have surfaced from every corner of the internet. Some were pleasantly surprised that director Bong Joon-Ho’s dark comedy thoroughly dominated the ceremony. Others, however, have welcomed the Academy’s decision less.

That includes Blaze TV presenter Jon Miller, who went to Twitter last night to voice his complaints after South Korean production took home the best original script. Miller seemed genuinely upset that Parasite convinced both Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and in 1917, and that Joon-Ho used a translator for his acceptance speech, which he accused of announcing “the destruction of America”.

Although Parasite has legions of defenders, Oscar-winner John Legend has had a direct reaction to Miller’s special criticism.

Do they pay you for these stupid takes or is it something you do for fun?

– John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

The award for the best original screenplay was shared between Joon-Ho and his co-author Han Jin-Won. The two had previously worked together on the Netflix function Okja.

In addition to the best film and screenplay, Parasite was awarded Oscars for the best foreign language film, the best director, the best production design and the best editing. While being called on stage several times, Joon-Ho paid special tribute to the other four filmmakers he competed against while honoring him as best director.

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart:” The most personal is the most creative, “said Joon-Ho.” This quote comes from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. The nomination was a great honor. I never thought I would win. “

“When people in the United States weren’t familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list,” he continued. “He’s here, thank you very much. Quentin, I love you. And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire. If the academy allows it, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award in five parts and share them with everyone share from you. “

He closed the speech with “Thank you. I’ll drink until the next morning, thank you.”

The real highlight was, of course, that the mobs of the A-listeners present asked to switch on the house lights again so that the cast and crew of the film could celebrate their historic stage victory.