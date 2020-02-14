It was hard to know what to think of A Quiet Place when it came out because it was a different kind of horror film. Any film that deals with the necessary lack of things that are common to many people must have an interesting story behind them. Think about it, in Tremors everything that moved on the floor was fair game, in Bird Box the protagonists couldn’t rely on their sight, and in A Quiet Place the lack of noise was an absolute necessity for survival, since all about one Going out in a whisper was enough to ensure later death. But the funny thing that MovieWeb’s Kevin Burwick reveals is that John Krasinski, the man behind the film, didn’t want to do the sequel at all. Some people may wonder why the first one was so great that it left chills behind, but the truth is that sequels don’t always work. The box office numbers were huge as they were well above their budget, but as everyone should know at this point in time, it is insanely difficult to achieve the same kind of success in the movies because only a certain number of sequels in history ever really do successful was better than the original or even come close to the original numbers.

However, there is a lot of trust from the studio, which is not surprising at all, as they are likely to differ from the box office number. Fortunately, the reactions of fans and critics can somehow support this belief at the moment, but as with any sequel, A Quiet Place 2 will have a reason to choose the right path to be worth mentioning along with the original film. If you look at the trailer, the film already looks like it could keep the interest going, as there are scenes where it looks like we’re starting the invasion, which has been very intense for a few years people could have guessed that the creatures were sensitive to sounds and were hunted by listening to their prey. At least for the flashbacks, we’ll get to know Krasinski again in history, since he and his family have to learn how to survive and how to stay absolutely calm, which is difficult when you have children, as any parent could testify.

The flashbacks will only be a small part of the film, it seems, as there needs to be just enough backstory to show how the creatures invaded the world around them and then devastated them to create a barren place where mankind is located, or at least are forced to hide, as it happened in the first film. There is also the idea that they will have a child with them, and as many people know, it is not always possible to keep children calm, which means their chances of survival are consistently low if they try to make their way into it City to find wide world now that you have lost your husband and father. Krasinski initially had no intention of making this film and would have liked to stay away from the idea, but when it became clear that the studio would do it with or without him, it wasn’t a big decision when he jumped on board and himself you decided to see if he could do it again. Something already suggests that this film will be even more intense than the first, which in a way will not be too difficult, since it had to be firmly established in the first film that silence was the key and that the family unit was not. It’s not quite perfect since the daughter was a bit wanton while the parents did their best to protect the kids. However, the loss of one of her children was a huge success and created another obvious family divide. However, it is uplifting that father and mother showed a level of patience that many people might not be able to find. When dealing with a daughter who triggered a serious rebellious phase at a time when such things could end badly, both parents were somehow able to hold things together and continue to work for the safety of their children.

It doesn’t really have to be said that there are already many expectations for this film, but it makes it clear that once A Quiet Place 2 comes out, the story has to go forward without doing more than offering flashbacks about how the invasion started how many people died and how it was discovered that noise was the way things hunted. Everything else must be moving forward. Allie Gemmil from Collider has more to say about this.