John Frusciante met again at the weekend with Red Hot Chili Peppers for their first performance together in 13 years.

After RHCP left the band in 2007, he recently announced that legendary guitarist John Frusciante would join Josh Klinghoffer as the successor.

Frusciante played a three-part movement with Anthony Kiedis and Flea at a commemorative concert for Andrew Burkle organized by the Tony Hawk Foundation.

Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction took over the drums for Chad Smith when the Chili Peppers played “Give It Away”, a tribute to Andy Gill with Gang of Fours “Not Great Men” and The Stooges “I Wanna Be Your Dog” The footage below ,

It is the second time that Frusciante is returning to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He left the band for a moment in the 90s and has now returned to the band to replace Josh Klinghoffer.

The guitarist recently appeared on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron and talked about his departure. He said it was “a complete shock, but not a surprise,” and that he had a “big wave of love for them and love for everything he could do” with them. ”

