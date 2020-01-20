John Delaney resigns from the UEFA Executive Committee

advertisement

John Delaney has resigned from the UEFA Executive Committee with immediate effect.

His time as a member of the executive committee would end next year.

advertisement

The association says that John Delaney played a leading role in helping UEFA achieve many things during his term of office, and wishes him all the best in the future.

Meanwhile, Irish fans have access to an increased allocation of 2,200 tickets for the play-off from the Republic of Euro 2020 to Slovakia.

That means that almost 10% of the 22,500 seats at the Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava will be available through FAI channels. The Slovak FA was only required to offer the FAI 5%, or 1,125 tickets, for the competition.

The winners of that semifinal on March 26 will advance to a play-off final against Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on March 31.

advertisement