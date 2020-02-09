It’s been two weeks since Kobe Bryant’s death shocked the world. After the tragic accident, many spoke about the legacy the athlete would leave. And now Bryant’s cousin, Olympian John Cox, has gone to Twitter to share his thoughts about the NBA legend’s premature death.

On February 9, Cox released a photo of himself and Bryant showing him holding one of his daughters. In his description, Cox thanked everyone who expressed his condolences and admitted that he was “devastated” because he had lost his cousins ​​Kobe and Gianna Bryant. As he went on to say that “the pain will never go away,” he takes stock, “knowing that Kobe wants us all to hold out.”

Cox’s post comes exactly two weeks after it is reported that Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. The group was reportedly on the way to a game at the Mamba Sports Academy at the time of the accident, via TMZ.

Thank you for your condolences. I am devastated by the loss of my cousins ​​and my prayers go to the families of the other victims. This pain will never go away, but I can find peace if I know that Kobe wants us all to hold out. I love you … The Amo # Mamba4ever #Mambacita 🖤 pic.twitter.com/glWUdc0qQs

– John Cox (@ johncox04) February 9, 2020

Cox is not the only member of the Bryant family to comment on the tragedy. A few days after the incident, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband and daughter on Instagram.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my esteemed husband Kobe, the amazing father of our children, and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and amazing sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” she wrote. “We are also devastated because of the families who lost their relatives on Sunday and we share their grief very closely. There are not enough words to describe our pain at the moment. I console myself that Kobe and Gigi both knew it was them. ” were loved so much. “

“I am not sure what our life holds beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without it,” she continued. “But we wake up every day and keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl Gigi shine on us to light the way.”

At the time, Vanessa announced the establishment of the Mamba On Three Fund, which was created to help the families of the other victims of the crash. She asked fans to visit MambaSportsFoundation.org if they wanted to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports.