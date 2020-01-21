John Cena commends James Gunn, director of the suicide squad

advertisement

WWE star and actor John Cena, who is to appear in the sequel / soft restart The suicide commission for Warner Bros. and DC, has praised the film’s director, James Gunn.

In an interview with Collider, Cena praised the Guardians of the galaxy The director was a great storyteller and showed that he was a fan of. is Guardian Movies.

“When I watch GuardianI am immediately connected to these people and I go away with a certain part of the film, ”says Cena. “It has nothing to do with the preconceived ideas of the cartoon characters. I saw the film for the film and I like it. “

“I am also a storyteller at heart. I had to go out to the WWE every night and entertain Birmingham, Alabama and make them think they wanted to see a WWE title change or that some people hate the other or whatever story we have always. ‘I’m trying to put myself together for the night so I’m tipping a great storyteller. James is an author and developer and he has a great vision. ”

Cena continued to praise Gunn for his commitment, motivation and work ethic.

“They want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” says Cena. “(Gunn) is the epitome of it. He cares so much about what he does, and I think especially when he is enabled to write, develop and essentially do according to his rules. He chose the franchise. He dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope that everyone enjoys seeing it as much as we do doing it because it’s great. “

Although Cena’s role in the film is currently under lock and key, he will be cast with Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller)), as well as new DCEUs – Supplements such as Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, Jennifer Holland, David Dastmalchian, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Juan Diego Botto, Daniela Melchior, Julio Ruiz, Steve Agee, Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn.

The suicide commission to be released on August 6, 2021.

