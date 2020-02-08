After the success of Halloween, John Carpenter returned to horror with a traditional ghost story. Written together with the producer Debra Hill. The fog begins with the old gentleman making (John Houseman) Tell a group of children around the fire the eerie story of the cliff ship Elizabeth Dane, which sank off the coast of their city almost a century ago. He doesn’t know yet, but as Antonio Bay’s 100th birthday celebrations approach, the spirits of his story actually return to seek vengeance.

As the title suggests, The Fog asks the question: What if something lurked in the blanket of fog that rolled into the city? Something supernatural and hellishly repaying.

Released widely in the cinema February 8, 1980, Carpenter’s creepy story of seafaring spirits turns 40 today.

In the days leading up to the city’s centenary, strange things happen at night that coincide with the appearance of a thick fog bank. Nick Castle (Tom Atkins) inexplicably got the windows of his truck shortly after pickup Elizabeth (Jamie Lee Curtis). The son of local radio DJ Stevie Wayne (Adrienne Barbeaufinds a piece of driftwood labeled “Dane” as she explores the shore. City priest Father Malone (Hal Holbrook) discovers an old diary hidden in the church walls after a seismic anomaly, and its pages contain the terrible truth about the city’s origins. The fishermen of the seaweed fall victim to the ghosts in a grim manner.

The city’s founders deliberately lured Elizabeth Dane into the downfall. Its owner, Blake, was a wealthy leper who wanted to set up a colony a little too close to the city that was to become Antonio Bay. The founders wiped out the ship and its crew and stole the gold to build their city and church. A century later, Blake and his crew hover in the fog to claim six revenge lives for the lost lives.

In retrospect, it is not surprising that Stevie Wayne became the most popular breakout character among fans. Aside from Wayne’s soothing voice and Barbeau’s spirited portrayal, Wayne is most connected to the horror. Your radio station is located in the lighthouse and offers a unique view of the fog. Through her role as a DJ, she is also most connected to the city dwellers. In addition, she has the highest personal stakes in the occupation, as the single mother tries to warn the city and protect her son from afar.

Father Malone, after reading the diary for most of the film, withdraws in terror, and the city character Kathy Williams (Janet Leigh) and her assistant Sandy (Nancy Loomis) have such a basic motivation that they exist so that Malone can retell the presentation. Nick and his new love lady offer more opportunities for horror than Nick looks for answers to the missing Sea Grass crew. It is this limited view of Antonio Bay that makes The Fog seem like an intimate ghost story.

The idea that a film is going through a reshoot is usually taken up negatively, and The Fog is a great example of why reshoots aren’t necessarily a bad thing. Carpenter’s first cut did not show the ghosts, at least not during their attack on the seaweed, and the deaths were not very violent. The climax didn’t seem that exciting either, so all of this was reinforced in the aftermath dead, as was Wayne’s exciting showdown with the ghosts and experiencing more of those ghosts.

The spirit of Blake was played by the film’s special makeup artist Rob Bottinwho would soon be working with Carpenter on The Thing. His ghostly crew consisted of production designer and film editor Tommy Lee Wallace and different handles.

While Dean CundeyThe camera work, the direction of Carpenter and the picturesque landscapes make The Fog seem more luxurious than its tight budget. What makes the film so unforgettable is not the graphics, but the sound. The Fog is an acoustic ghost story, which is conveyed by Carpenter’s score, the soothing sound of Wayne’s voice on the radio and the sound design. Most important, however, is the recurring theme and the tradition of telling ghost stories. From the opening story by the fire, to Father Malone’s telling of a terrible city secret, to Nick Castle, who tells Elizabeth about a ghost story his father once shared with him, and to Wayne’s final monologue, story sharing in The Fog is from vitally important. Stories have power, but they must be passed on so that their lessons retain their value.

It is the focus of oral storytelling and trust in the sound to convey the horror that makes the fog so different. Carpenter traded optimized slasher tension for atmospheric and acoustic terror. Inspired by the ghost stories he grew up with as a child, The Fog brought old-fashioned paranormal horror that continues after four decades.